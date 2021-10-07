“Looks Way Better than the AEW Womens World Championship Belt” – Fans react to announcement of TBS Championship on AEW Dynamite

Fans react to announcement of TBS Championship on AEW Dynamite. The Wrestling promotion introduced a secondary title in the women’s division.

AEW finally unveiled their new Championship on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. It will be called the AEW TBS Championship and will serve as the secondary championship for the women’s wrestler in the same vein as the AEW TNT Championship.

The TBS Championship is coming to the #AEW women’s division when #AEWDynamite moves to @TBSNetwork starting January 5! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/RDe3N988th — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021



There was also an announcement for a tournament to determine the innaugral champion. Thunder Rosa, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Jade Cargill have been confirmed for the tournament so far. There is no word yet on when the tournament will take place.

Fans took to social media to express their pleasure and displeasure with the latest AEW Championship. Many praised the title and claimed that it looked even better than the actual Women’s Championship.

@AEW no disrespect, but why do your Women’s TBS Championship belt come off better fitting than your Women’s World Championship belt? — Bread1970 (@bread1970) October 7, 2021

Not this title looking better than the actual AEW Women’s World Title. But you know what, if this title actually gives the women MORE TV time & matches on Dynamite & Rampage, I’m all for it. Fingers crossed. #AEWWomenDeserveBetter — Star Stingster (@StarStingster) October 7, 2021

The blue TBS championship is very pretty. Love the blue.#AEWDynamite — Lonely boy (@Philly_Phag) October 7, 2021

Between the TBS Championship being announced on AEW Dynamite and WOW returning with AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) as executive producer? Today is a wonderful day for women’s wrestling! pic.twitter.com/3hKeS0ygvb — Kenny Majid (@akfytwrestling) October 7, 2021

Nice job on the TBS Championship title belt, really good looking belt. The women’s division is going to like to go after. — King_Max_Pain (@Max_Pain_25705) October 7, 2021



Some however, were not fan of the company ripping off the exact design from their TNT Championship nor did they like AEW naming their after the channel it will air on.

TBS lol, y’all gonna have a new championship every time y’all change networks. — Alejandro Leyva (@ThisIsMyTweetsz) October 7, 2021

the belt is cool and all, but does it need to be a practical knock-off of the tnt title? — thomas. (@thomas_732) October 7, 2021

That belt is bad. Really bad. Have we not learned anything from WWE’s repetitive titles?? Tone def of AEW here imo. Also… Why a secondary women’s title when the ladies aren’t currently being booked correctly as it is?? — burns (@TheSidewinder_) October 7, 2021

I want WWE to add or rename the midcard titles to USA Championship (ok it’s us championship now so not much of a stretch) & FOX championship with network logo belts and see if people have the same low key reactions as the AEW TNT/TBS Championships — Robert Z (@Rob_Z_31) October 7, 2021

TBS championship is a stupid ass name. At least u can sort of justify TNT cuz dynamite is called TNT but TBS is just dumb why name titles after the networks — Jacob Welchans, J.D. (@welchanssays) October 7, 2021

I don’t like the TBS championship belt, but it’s sorta meh. Not actively ugly. Just kinda meh and I guess we’re all desensitized to “corporate logo belts.” — CombatGhostWriter (@CSGhostwriter) October 7, 2021



