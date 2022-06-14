“Maybe ur not as good as u think u are” – Chris Jericho indirectly attacks MJF through his Twitter Post

AEW’s inaugural champion, Chris Jericho recently pinned his opinion on MJF feeling underpaid in the company.

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the ongoing controversy between AEW and MJF. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF has been all around the news since his pipebomb on the recent AEW Dynamite episode.

A few days back, MJF delivered a controversial promo where he expressed his displeasure working in AEW. The AEW star seemed so dissatisfied with his treatment in AEW that he even asked his boss to fire him. MJF’s frustration was evident as he went on to call his boss Tony Khan a ‘Fu*king Mark’.

Chris Jericho slams MJF by saying, “You’ll be begging to come back!”

Earlier, some reports indicated many former WWE superstars getting paid four or five times more than MJF. The rumors could be true as MJF particularly noted ex-WWE superstars in his pipebomb. Although the whole promo seemed to target AEW President Tony Khan, the gist was MJF feeling underpaid in AEW. MJF states that AEW would have cared more if he was an Ex-WWE superstar.

Now, Chris Jericho, a former WWE superstar, addresses the MJF-AEW situation and hits back at the AEW star through a tweet. The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society took to Twitter to state AEW as the best company he has ever worked with. Moreover, Jericho called out his AEW fellow MJF for complaining about his salary.

The former WWE star targeted MJF and wrote that he isn’t as good as he thinks he is. Chris Jericho even implored MJF to leave AEW and sign with other promotions. The inaugural AEW champion also stated MJF would come back to AEW “begging”.

For the record @AEW is the best sports entertainment company I’ve ever worked for & @TonyKhan is the best boss I’ve done business with. If certain talents feel they’re under compensated, maybe ur not as good as u think u are. Go elsewhere PLEASE. You’ll be begging to come back! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 3, 2022

MJF claims he is the second biggest minute-for-minute draw for AEW

From mentioning WWE directly to using cuss words against his boss, MJF made a lot of controversial remarks during his promo. He blamed the fans and AEW President Tony Khan for undermining his value in AEW.

During his promo, MJF also went on to reveal a stat that he feels his boss does not want the fans to know. He claimed to be the second-best in AEW when it comes to minute-to-minute draws. The self-proclaimed ‘best in the world’ also went on to slam fans for not giving him the respect he deserved. He said:

“Here’s something you guys can’t take for granted. Here’s something he doesn’t want you to know. Do you guys know, who the second biggest minute-for-minute draw is in this entire company? Nope! You wish… IT’S ME!… And if you don’t believe me, do me a favor – ask Stat Boy Tony in the back and see, what he’s got to say…”

There are speculations that this whole pipebomb thing is a part of an elaborate storyline. Many AEW talents backstage believe MJF’s promo is a work following the recent meeting between MJF and Tony Khan.

Anyway, work or no work, the whole MJF-AEW controversy is all over the news which certainly affects the reputation of the company. As of now, AEW has decided to treat MJF just like WWE treated Sasha Banks and Naomi. The company has removed all traces of MJF from its website and merchandise store. Let’s see, how this whole dispute settles down.

