“The Place Doesn’t Exist Without Me.” Cody Rhodes addresses the fans’ criticism he is getting for leaving AEW.

The American Nightmare appeared on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. There, Cody Rhodes talked about the fans’ criticism he is getting since his AEW departure. Cody appeared on the show to converse about the time he spent away from WWE and his WrestleMania 38 return.

I don’t know if we were “allowed” to talk about all of the things we did, but we did it anyway. Don’t miss @CodyRhodes on @AfterTheBellWWE TODAY! 💀 🇺🇸 Get it on @Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts! — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 29, 2022

Cody Rhodes explains his learning experience after leaving the WWE company

Former WWE IC Champion Cody Rhodes described his independent wrestling experience and also talked about what he learned from his experience wrestling there. Cody admitted that he was spoiled in WWE and took things for granted.

Rhodes said:

“At WWE I was spoiled, I started right in front of thousands and thousands of people. The lights are down, the spotlight is on the ring, it’s WWE, the place is going nuts and I felt like I was taking it for granted. Go to the independents and even with the large crowd, independents at the time were booming and they’re doing good again right now, but you did get the opportunity to do these meet and greets, that’s a big part of independent wrestling. To me, the match was almost secondary, I wanted to meet every fan.

Cody further stated that his stint in the independent circuit helped him connect with fans on a distinct level. He also noted fans as a reason for him to wear a suit everywhere. He said:

“That’s why I started wearing a suit and tie everywhere I went, it became second nature to me. I wanted to meet them and I never felt like I really crossed the aisle, I never felt like I really met all these fans over the years because you see the power of television when you travel around and do that loop like I did. That’s also where I developed what I would call a bad habit and a habit that a lot of people disagree with. I will stay out there until I meet every single fan until I take every single picture until I sign every type of autograph. It’s because that’s what brought me to the dance.”

Cody Rhodes talked about the fans’ criticism and his WWE return

While talking to Corey Graves, Cody Rhodes spoke about his Wrestlemania 38 and how positive it was in the beginning. He mentioned that he has been receiving some negativity for leaving AEW. He stated:

“It initially was unanimously positive. I feel like that fanbase, that divide that exists amongst all the different bubbles, if there was any negativity, well I can put some of the blame on my shoulders. Again, the last shows I had done before taking this WWE return, I’m taking little fun and pod-shots talking smack which is what wrestlers do. I think sometimes the fans attach themselves to those statements and forget that we are in the realm of entertainment. I added to the tribalism myself so I can’t necessarily get mad at it when I see it.”

Cody Rhodes also noted that people are calling him a sell-out. He highlighted that he was an integral part of building AEW. He also stated that people burnt his old AEW shirts and that felt like leaving a sports team.

“It was unique to see a lot of people burning like my old AEW shirts which was a trend for a few days on social so it felt like you were kind of leaving a sports team. It didn’t break my heart but I thought it was odd because the place doesn’t exist without me. There’s other people that needed to be there for it to exist for sure but I am one of the people that that place exists because of. AEW exists partially because of me. I saw a few times the term ‘sold-out’ and I thought like you have this, it’s great.” Cody further added.

As of now, everything seems to be on the track in WWE for The American Nightmare. Cody Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins again on May 8th at WrestleMania Backlash.

