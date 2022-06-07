MJF removed from AEW roster list and AEW shop

After the emotional outburst on the mic, MJF has been officially removed from the AEW Roster page and AEW Shop.

Another incident shocks the world of pro wrestling after AEW star MJF delivered an utterly controversial promo flying into a rage and dissing AEW founder Tony Khan on the mic. MJF went ballistic on an episode of Dynamite demanding Tony Khan fire him.

Since the inception of AEW, MJF has had a chip on his shoulder. He believes that he is underpaid and he only got the shaft while the other Ex WWE guys got better opportunities. Ex WWE guys getting things handed has left a sour taste in his mouth.

After shouting out obscenities directed at Tony Khan, MJF’s mic was cut off. Ironically, CM Punk came out to the arena to confront Max but to no avail as Max had left through the crowd. Did history just repeat itself? We know that CM Punk’s mic being cut off in the WWE was a “work”, but we don’t know if what happened on Dynamite was a “shoot”.

MJF has been removed from the https://t.co/3dZ4WGFjMq roster page pic.twitter.com/YNOzuY8fH3 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 2, 2022

MJF has been removed from the https://t.co/sMvGD5S1fq roster page. It now goes straight from Miro to Nyla Rose! He is also not listed in the “Alumni” section. The only two people listed in that section are Cody and Brandi Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/PYWD2uAs6e — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 2, 2022

It was recently revealed that AEW has wiped out MJF from the roster pages and the AEWShop.com store. It seems to be an attempt at removing Max Jacob Friedman from their history.

Interestingly, this happened right after Wardlow obtained his freedom from MJF and became All Elite at Double or Nothing. Wardlow was formerly MJF’s employee. Now that he’s in and his former Boss is out, Is AEW taking this as a gain?

There are no traces of MJF in the AEW shop store. The ability to search anything in his name results in receiving a “404 error” code.

Is this real or kayfabe?

The likelihood of this situation being real or fake is 50-50. If it weren’t real, AEW wouldn’t remove MJF from the AEW existence. However, it may as well be a part of the storyline.

If this is real, MJF is certain to go to the WWE. In the recent past, He has also expressed his willingness to join the company if Vinnie Mac is willing to shell out the money. MJF’s appearance in the WWE will assuredly be monumental.

Read more news.