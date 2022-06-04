Wrestling

“I hate it” – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals Vince McMahon did not allow him to change his name in WWE

Dwayne Johnson Vince McMahon
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"Have no shame in saying that I work in the IPL": Gautam Gambhir gives it back to a journalist questioning his involvement in IPL despite being a member of parliament
Next Article
"Is USADA sending people in a f*****g helicopter to drop on Conor's boat?" - UFC legend Michael Bisping informs Anthony Smith that USADA may not drug test the Irishman
WWE Latest News
Vince McMahon Dana White
“You will make more money, and you will go further than you will anywhere else” – WWE commentator explains why it is better to sign with WWE than UFC

WWE Raw commentator Jimmy Smith recently talked about Vince McMahon and Dana White, and the…