“Everybody is already impressed by me” – MJF compares himself to Andre the Giant and calls himself an attraction

MJF compares himself to Andre the Giant and calls himself an attraction. The AEW star claimed that he doesn’t have to impress anybody because everyone already is.

MJF is one of AEW’s brightest stars. The young talent still has some ways to go but is clearly evident that the 25 year old has every tool in the shed to make it to the very top. If you ask MJF though, he’ll tell you that he is already there with the likes of Andre the Giant!

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, MJF explained that he did not have to wrestle every week because he has already made quite the impression on fans. Unlike other wrestlers still looking for the fans approval, he already has them by the palm of his hands and is an attraction like the aforementioned WWE Hall of Famer.

“I only wrestle when it behooves me to wrestle. I find that a lot of guys on the AEW roster are wrestling because they feel they need to impress our fan base. I don’t have to impress anybody; everybody is already impressed by me. You’re impressed by me the second my music hits.

There’s a reason that when my music hits, I get one of the loudest reactions, positive or negative, in all of wrestling. I don’t have to wrestle every single week to make people feel that way to get people excited about me. I’m an attraction. I’m Andre The Giant.”

MJF has wrestled in a total of only 6 matches this entire year. However, all of his matches have been pivotal to the story he tells.

He is currently in a feud with CM Punk but the two have yet to get into an actual fight. It will be interesting to see the two share the ring and witness how they get to that point eventually.

