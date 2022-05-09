“Yes, I would go to WWE” – AEW megastar says he will join WWE if Vince is willing to make it rain

AEW star MJF talked about his contract with AEW and the possibility of working for the WWE if Vince Mcmahon is willing to make it rain.

In the United Kingdom at the convention for the love of wrestling, MJF revealed that his contract with AEW is due to expire in January 2024. In a Q&A session, the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner spoke about his plans in the pro wrestling business.

He said:

“I don’t know if you guys are aware of this, but on January 1st of 2024, I’m going to be a free agent,” MJF said. “Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people. I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible.

“And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I would go to WWE.”

Why should Vince invest in MJF?

MJF has had quite a career in AEW. In February 2022 on an episode of Dynamite, he became the first person to defeat CM Punk in AEW. The leader of the Pinnacle is on his way to becoming a megastar, the likes of whom can be compared with Roman Reigns.

His arrogance and unapologetic persona make him a good heel character which may appeal to Vince McMahon.

Later on the show, he was asked whether he will ever become better than Chris Jericho. MJF responded saying:

“That’s funny, because at only 26-years-old, I’m the biggest minute-for-minute rating draw in all of AEW,” MJF said. “So I was able to do that in, what, half the time he was? When he was what, at 26, what was Chris Jericho doing? That’s right, jacksh*t.”

MJF believes that he has surpassed and achieved more than Jericho had at the same age. Jacob’s feud with Wardlow is probably the best thing going in AEW.

At this young age, Jacob is already one of the biggest heel characters this business has seen. Every storyline that he’s involved in becomes much more interesting to watch. Even on Twitter or other platforms, Jacob remains committed to his character.

With a great physique, in-ring talent, and mic skills MJF may very well be who Vince rolls out the red carpet for.

