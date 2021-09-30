“They are EVPs in name only” – Backstage update on AEW Executive Vice Presidents’ Creative role

Backstage update on AEW Executive Vice Presidents’ Creative role. Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes are the four EVP’s of AEW.

All Elite Wrestling was created by Tony Khan with the help of Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Cody Rhodes. All four wrestlers were signed as competitors as well as co-Executive Vice Presidents. In the years since, it has emerged that their titles are merely in name now.

According to a report from Bodyslam, the group no longer have any creative power within the company. Much of the creative control they once had during the founding of the promotion has been taken away from them and the title they hold is almost meaningless.

The report states that the group no longer has any creative control and “creative is absolutely Khan’s prerogative now.”

The report adds that Cody was the only EVP to regularly attend “office” meetings and was an “office” regular. However, his input and role have both greatly diminished.

Speaking of the other EVPs, Matt’s role as EVP was to help his wife Dana with merchandise. Nick is focused on handling Being The Elite. Omega is very hands on with their Games division and “the gaming side of things,” while still helping to put together matches for the women’s division.

As far as creative or hiring talent goes, it “is absolutely Tony Khan’s prerogative now.”

Tony is the final decider and everything must run through him.

The article also mentioned Cody’s relationship with the other EVP’s stating that he really doesn’t have much of a relationship with The Bucks or Omega these days, stressing that “the others are still great friends, but Cody is very much on the outside looking in.”

