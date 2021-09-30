“They moved us away from being Punk’s security squad” – Seth Rollins reveals why WWE ended The Shield’s storyline with CM Punk

Seth Rollins reveals why WWE ended The Shield’s storyline with CM Punk. It was alluded that the faction was associated with Punk during their early days.

Very few factions have made the kind of impact like The Shield made when they debuted at Survivor Series 2012. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose would walk out of the crowd, gang up on their opponents and brutalized them.

Although it was never directly addressed, it was alluded to that the Shield worked for CM Punk. After all, they were routinely attacking his adversaries. It eventually emerged that they were actually working for Paul Heyman who had been paying them all along.

Seth Rollins reveals why WWE ended The Shield’s storyline with CM Punk

Following his WWE release, Punk revealed that the Shield were originally created to be his storyline protectors; a faction that he would lead. Obviously, it played a lot different on WWE TV. Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Rollins explained why.

“No one really told us what was going on. We got such a good reaction that they moved us away from being Punk’s security squad almost immediately; within I wanna say a couple of weeks. It was like a loose relationship where we would help out but there was no like, ‘You guys are my guys.’ It was just like we were clearly our own entity; you know what I’m saying?”

The Shield achieved immense success as a group before they split and went their own way. All three members went on to become WWE World Heavyweight Champions. The trio also went on to become Grand Slam Champions in quick time.

