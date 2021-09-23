“This is the biggest match in my career” – Bryan Danielson says AEW Grand Slam match is more important than Wrestlemania 30 main event

Bryan Danielson says AEW Grand Slam match vs. Kenny Omega is more important than his Wrestlemania 30 main event where he won the WWE Championship.

Bryan Danielson is arguably one of the biggest wrestling stars of the modern era. For many, his greatest moment in the WWE was when he overcame the machine and beat Randy Orton and Dave Batista in the main event of Wrestlemania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Also read: AEW reportedly planning to introduce new championship

Bryan Danielson however, does not feel so. Instead, the new AEW star believes that the match he had with Kenny Omega on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam was more important. Speaking on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, he attempted to explain why.

Bryan Danielson says AEW Grand Slam match is more important than Wrestlemania 30 main event

“To me, this is the biggest match in my career. I think a lot of people would consider WrestleMania 30 my biggest moment, where I main evented WrestleMania, but the reality is if I went out there and I did not perform very well in that day, maybe the moment wouldn’t be remembered, but the ratings weren’t gonna change the next day. It wasn’t going to change WWE’s business.

“If Kenny Omega and I go out there and we put on a match that people are raving about and not only just us but everybody on that show. It’s the responsibility of every single person on that show because that show is stacked. There are going to be a lot of people tuning in for the first time because it feels so big. There’s this responsibility to really go out there and deliver and show people, hey, they should be watching this on a weekly basis. That makes it feel bigger. The implications of doing well vs. doing poorly are much greater.”

Bryan and Omega fought a 30-minute time-limit draw. The hard fought battle saw a live crowd going wild the entire time and the entire arena was on their feet by the end of it.

After the match, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks ran out to the ring and triple superkicked Danielson. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express then headed to the ring to make the save.

Click here for more Wrestling News