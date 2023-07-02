“I Know What Kids Like Because I Am A Kid”: $400,000,000 Worth Shaquille O’Neal Once Spilled On His Philosophy Regarding Charity

Shaquille O’Neal ever-rising net worth, now over $400,000,000, goes hand in hand with his desire to give back to society. A successful NBA and analyst career along with a plethora of smart investments means that Shaq has more than enough to help others. Speaking to the People magazine back in 2022, O’Neal had shed light on his almost desperate desire to help those in need. The Lakers legend focuses especially on helping kids in need. He said that he knew what they needed because he was a kid himself.

Of course, over the years, O’Neal has helped thousands of people in a range of different ways. Apart from having his own charitable trust, he has also been involved in a range of philanthropic initiatives aimed at helping the community, most notably kids. O’Neal regularly donates gifts, toys, food, and money to kids. The dedicated work is interspersed with random and generous acts of kindness from strangers, which all contributes to making him one of the most notable philanthropists associated with basketball.

Shaquille O’Neal revealed his philosophy of why he gives back to society

O’Neal’s charitable contributions are no secret and are often talked about in mainstream media. His huge net worth allows him to do some truly remarkable work which is down to what he was taught by his parents. Speaking to People Magazine in 2022, O’Neal said that he knew helping others was the right thing to do:

“One, it’s the right thing to do. It’s what I was taught. And two, that could be me. That was my parents and me back in the day — them trying to give me things they couldn’t afford. I’ve got plenty of money now. Plus, I know what kids like — because I am a kid.”

Hence, not only does Shaq understand his responsibility towards society, but also had firsthand experience of growing up poor. Finally, his kid-like personality means that he always has an edge when it comes to understanding the needs of children.

O’Neal credits his parents for the incredible wealth he has amassed

While speaking to a group of children, Shaquille had once claimed that listening to his parents allowed him to earn more than $900 million in his life. Shaq, over the years, has made some incredible and timely investments. This has brought his net worth to over $400 million as of now.

O’Neal was infamous for his lack of spending during his playing days. He has now chosen to splurge what he accumulated. This has led to some incredible purchases over the years. This includes his own luxury car collection with multiple custom vehicles.

The Lakers legend has managed to stay relevant in today’s NBA. He is also well-respected for his contribution to the game. Shaq is regarded as one of the most wholesome personalities associated with basketball, and it is easy to see why.