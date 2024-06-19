Klay Thompson Paying the Price of His Greatness, Claims Stephen A. Smith

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Gary Payton II (0) walk towards the locker room after the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Following the conclusion of the NBA Finals, all eyes are now on Klay Thompson. Speculations are rife about the Golden State Warriors star leaving the Dub Nation. On a recent episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith talked about Thompson’s possible options. The media veteran said that the 34-year-old is a victim of his greatness, and that’s why he faced criticism throughout the last season for his performance.

He added that Thompson is one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen. He added that the Warriors guard didn’t have a bad season objectively, but it was more about him being judged by his own standards. Smith said,

“His definition of a down year, 39% shooting from three-point range, 90+ percent of the league would pray to be able to do that.”

He outlined that Thompson shot over 40% from beyond the arc in the first nine out of his 10 years in the league and has set such a high standard for himself that when he couldn’t produce the same output in the last season, he was heavily criticized.

The 56-year-old said, “Understand that the price of greatness is what we are witnessing right now, because when you’re that great of a shooter as he was, the slightest dissipation is noticeable.” Smith added that even though Thompson is better than most players in the league, people aren’t willing to give him a pass for an average season by his standard.



The ESPN analyst also highlighted that Thompson’s average and shooting percentage went up after the All-Star break. However, at the beginning of the season, the Splash Brothers lost their ability to give the consistent output they were known for, which led their team to a subpar season.

Now, the four-time NBA champion is on the verge of switching to another franchise for the first time. For that, he has several options according to the experts, but Smith believes that the Knicks and the 76ers will be best suited for him.

What’s next for Klay Thompson?

The end of the Big 3 in San Franciso seems inevitable now. Recently, the 34-year-old unfollowed the franchise on his social media which led to a massive uproar among fans.

Regardless, Thompson is soon expected to make a move and based on a glorious reputation, several teams are on the prowl. Brian Scalabrine recently told SiriusXM NBA Radio, “I heard this weekend that Klay Thompson may be available; I heard that rumor going around involved with a team that wears green.”

The team that wears green indicated a possible trade to the Celtics, which will be a major move since they just won the title. Other than the Celtics, the Lakers, the Mavericks, and the Magic are also interested in bringing him in. There’s a higher chance of him landing in Orlando if they play their cards right because they have sixty million dollars in cap space.

As for the team that might benefit the most from his presence is the Knicks. The NY franchise had a brilliant run this season but fell short due to the injuries in the camp. If they add an unparalleled shooter like Thompson to their roster, the team might be able to do miracles next season.