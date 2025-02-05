mobile app bar

Andrea Kimi Antonelli Admits to Wearing Race Suits Even on His Day Offs

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes during Formula 1 Testing at Yas Marina Circuit on December 10, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes during Formula 1 Testing at Yas Marina Circuit on December 10, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

2025 Mercedes F1 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is regarded as a generational talent who is likely to dominate the sport in the years to come. And the 18-year-old’s affinity for racing was pretty evident from the start. He was essentially born with a wheel in his hand and started karting at the age of seven.

Naturally, his talent and hard work paid off as the teenager caught the eye of the Silver Arrows’ team principal Toto Wolff, who not only fast-tracked his junior racing career but is also giving him his F1 debut this season.

For an F1 driver, days off and away from racing are a rarity. But a testament to Antonelli’s love for the sport is the fact that even when he’s not obligated to, he lives, breathes, and dreams about motorsport.

During the 2025 Autosport Awards, the 18-year-old racing prodigy was asked whether he wore his team kit/racing suits even on off days.

He quickly responded, “I do it quite often, to be honest.”

In the F1 paddock, there are many quirks that the drivers share. And as its latest inductee, the #12 driver gave us an insight into his most loved and hated habits.

Kimi Antonelli reveals his biggest red flags

While Antonelli loves wearing his race suit even on holidays, there are some limits to what he’s prepared to do while wearing them! When asked if he’d ever pee in his race suit, he termed it as a red flag.

However, his biggest red flags were related to his Italian heritage and culture. He made it pretty clear that one would never see him break pasta to fit in the pan, use ketchup as pasta sauce, or enjoy a brisk cappuccino after noon.

The 18-year-old also gave his fans an insight into just how competitive he is. When asked if he would ever try to pass the leader of a race after being lapped, Antonelli left it to chance, showing he isn’t scared of getting his elbows out.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these