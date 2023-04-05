Max Verstappen Once Gave $3.5 Million to His 18-Year-Old Sister to Buy Lavish Penthouse in Amsterdam

Max Verstappen achieved the dream of many F1 drivers of his generation in an early stage by winning two consecutive championship titles. With these titles and records came fame and immense fortune which the Dutchman showers impeccably on his loved ones.

In 2021, when Verstappen was yet to win his maiden title and was still involved in a ferocious championship battle with Lewis Hamilton, he lent a huge sum of money to his little sister to fulfill her wishes. According to Hollywood Huizen, the Dutch star gave her sister $3.5 Million so that she could buy herself a home she had her eyes set on.

Verstappen’s sister Victoria fell in love with a penthouse in Amsterdam. The house was set on the 27th floor and the $3.5 Million pricing was just for the residential area. For the parking space, another $150,000 were required.

The Red Bull star did not bat an eye to fulfill his sister’s wishes and gave her the money. Victoria runs her own clothing brand Unleash The Lion and often promotes her product on her social media.

Max Verstappen shares a throwback photo on his sister’s 20th birthday 🤗 pic.twitter.com/H5jvQI9tS0 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 22, 2019

Max Verstappen bought his sister a purse

Verstappen made his debut in F1 in 2015. As a young talented star, he turned many heads on the F1 grid as he climbed the ladder.

Ever since his debut, Verstappen had been tipped to become a world champion. But before becoming a champion, Verstappen had made a promise to his little sister that he would fulfill as soon as he wins his first points in F1.

He had promised Victoria that he would give her a new handbag. Verstappen won his points in 2015 in Malaysia and fulfilled the promise right after that. Speaking in an interview at the time, Verstappen said that buying his sister a purse is what he was thinking about as he crossed the chequered flag.