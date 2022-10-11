Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 revealed: Trailer, release date, and more details

The mobile version of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale title Apex Legends will get a new season this month.

Titled “Champions,” the new trailer showcases Ash the new Legend coming to the game. While actual gameplay wasn’t shown, Fade’s Signature Weapon was shown off along with Ash’s debut. Unlike the last two seasons, Ash isn’t a mobile-exclusive Legend. Debuting in the PC and console versions of the game back on February 8, 2022, Ash is an Offensive Legend. Mobile gamers will finally have access to Ash’s kit in less than a week.

Another feature shown off in the trailer was Fade’s Signature Weapon which seemingly has two forms. The form shown off at the beginning of the trailer was an almost Wolverine-esque set of claws. By the end of the trailer, the claws morphed into an almost brass knuckle-type shape. Here’s everything revealed in the new “Champions” trailer.

Also read: NFS Unbound new gameplay trailer shows off driving effects and potential return of brake-to-drift

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 “Champions” to release on October 18

The next season will debut on October 18 at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET. With Ash in tow, players seemed prime to take the offensive against their enemies. Showcased in the trailer was her tactical ability that allows her to open a rift. On the surface, it seems to function identically to her ability on the PC version of the game.

The trailer also delves into the somewhat obscure lore of the Apex Games. At around 1:13 in the trailer, a mysterious figure is seen watching over the battle between Legends. After entering the ring, Fade comes face-to-face with what is speculated to be the Apex Games’ commissioner. Judging by the way Fade responds with hostility, it is possible that the mysterious figure is related to her family’s death.

Before Fade could strike them, Ash rifts in and the two do battle. This time, Fade’s claws switch shape into something that resembles a Batarang around her fist. This Signature Weapon could potentially change forms mid-game and it remains to be seen how this is implemented. With the release of the game in less than a week, fans have limited time to spend their Hyperbeat Coins before they expire.