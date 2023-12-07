Respawn Entertainment set to appear in The Game Awards 2023: Is Titanfall 3 coming?

Respawn Entertainment is one of the most notable studios under Electronic Arts that will appear during The Game Awards 2023. The studio is famous for its Titanfall franchise, which led to the creation of Apex Legends. However, due to their confirmed appearance during the TGA 2023, many believe that Titanfall 3 might be revealed there.

Titanfall 3 remains a myth to the fanbase and many believe that the game isn’t coming until recently. The developers are usually working on their live-service game, which has evolved to great heights. Even under pressure, Respawn gave focus to TF2 recently to revive the game again.

The community had been asking to fix the game or release a sequel for a long time. With these recent events, it is possible that the next game is in the release pipeline and developers are warming up players beforehand. Not just that, many teasers were also added to the Battle Royale game that hints towards the same.

Titianfall 2 also ended with a cliffhanger, teasing the story would be continued in the next part, which fans await. This wait had been too long and fans gave up on the idea altogether. Despite that, the game still has a huge fanbase that is always on the lookout for the sequel. With many long-awaited sequels releasing or revealed in 2023, this might be the year Respawn Entertainment might spill the beans.

Why do fans want Respawn Entertainment to release Titanfall 3?

The Tifanfall franchise was famously known for being a movement shooter, which sets it apart from other traditional shooters. The idea and popularity of the game also pushed Activision to create Call of Duty Black Ops 3 with similar features. However, that wasn’t a successful take as the idea was rejected by long-standing COD fans.

As years went on, Respawn Entertainment created Titanfall 2 which took the world by storm. Not only did the game have a great multiplayer experience, but it also provided a compelling storyline that many still adore. The end of the game is something which is special and fans are still eager to know what happened after.

Due the curiosity, fans are still asking for Titanfall 3 and want to experience a fresh new title. Most of the iconic shooter games have already become stale in some ways due to the industry’s shift to reboots. Thus, fans are always asking Respawn Entertainment about when the next title will be dropped.

So far the development studio has been silent about the matter and many believe that they have moved on to Apex Legends. However, their appearance during The Game Awards 2023 is something that makes it look more suspicious. The award show has been used as an opportunity to make big reveals and this just might be another one on the list for this year.