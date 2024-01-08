Apex Legends Comes Under Fire for Exorbitant Skin Prices as Fans Complain About It on Social Media

Respawn Entertainment faces major criticism as the players talk about the exorbitant pricing of cosmetic items in Apex Legends. Compared to other live-service FPS games like Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and Call of Duty, Respawn’s skin prices are pointed to be quite expensive. The battle royale shooter title had a great run over the years. But with the latest collab, fans believe Respawn is digging their own grave with outrageous pricing.

Respawn Entertainment is collaborating with Square Enix to create unique skin sets for Apex Legends themed on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. These skins will be available as part of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Event starting January 9, 2023, sparking excitement and dismay among fans overall.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1744149137636164060?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans are more concerned about the pricing of the exclusive skins available in Apex during the collab event which became the highlight on social media. Fans have found out that the cosmetic Death Box themed on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth costs almost $360, which is typically unheard of in live-service games. Typically skin prices in live-service games range within two-digit numbers.

Fans believe this is the lowest point of Apex Legends and might lead to the game’s demise. Some have even pointed out that the community themselves have to draw the line somewhere as some players are ready to spend before thinking. However, this comes as no surprise following the usual patterns of EA.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Amarok_Blackk/status/1744162550462521428?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Apex community even believes that they should boycott the game to make a point. Fans also pointed out that micro-transactions cost a lot more in Apex Mobile. However, the amount is still absurd to start a community movement against both EA and Respawn Entertainment.

EA has come under fire for controversial micro-transactions in the past including Apex Legends

Controversies regarding skins in Apex Legends have been a long-standing topic of scrutiny. The Lootbox system is usually frowned upon by gamers globally as it is seen as resembling gacha mechanics by a lot. Electronic Arts in general faced this backlash among various titles and were forced to mitigate this issue over time. For instance, Need For Speed Payback had a lootbox system that locked away cosmetic items, despite paying the full price for the game.

Electronic Arts even promotes micro-transaction in their FC series (formerly known as FIFA), which is well known among fans. Additionally, the sports game is a fine example of gacha or loot box mechanics, where no matter the investment, your luck dictates the result. This type of mechanics has been recognized as gambling by the Belgian government too, which led to the unavailability of FC Points (FIFA Points) in their region.

However, this issue isn’t only exclusive to Apex Legends, as many live-service titles do the same in the modern gaming era. It has been pointed out by many that these micro-transactions prey on children, and gain millions from them. That being said, adults aren’t safe from the propaganda either, as it is aimed towards them most of the time.

Facing such controversies, Electronic Arts is yet to speak on the matter surrounding the outrageous pricing of Final Fantasy skins in Apex Legends. As of now, the entire player base is looking at the excessive pricing of the themed Death Box and rioting about it until actions are taken.