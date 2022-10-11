NFS Unbound new gameplay trailer shows off driving effects and potential return of brake-to-drift

After being announced on October 6, Electronic Arts has finally released a gameplay trailer for NFS Unbound.

Coming in at just 36 seconds long, the new NFS Unbound trailer briefly shows off the game’s new driving effects and the potential return of brake-to-drift mechanics. Set in Lakeshore city, the next entry to the NFS franchise is changing up the formula. Taking on a more stylized look, Criterion Games is taking the franchise in a new direction.

With Ghost Games being dissolved, the development of Unbound has fallen upon Criterion and Codemasters. After 3 years of no new Need For Speed games, Unbound is here to deliver. Keeping the street racing and cop-centric gameplay intact, the game looks to entice new audiences as well as veteran players. Here’s everything that the new gameplay trailer covered.

NFS Unbound gets new 36-second gameplay trailer showing off “tags” and next-gen visuals

Customize your style. Choose your driving effects. Get noticed. Start with nothing and slowly push your style to its absolute limit. #needforspeed pic.twitter.com/wZv7a2B4xx — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 11, 2022

Posted on Twitter at 8 AM PT, the new gameplay trailer showcased how granular customization is in the new game. Starting off with a close-up of a tricked-out ride, the customization screen for “tags” was shown. Tags are the new effects players can apply to tire smoke and the illustrations atop their car while driving. While there are a bunch of options, EA has confirmed that these effects can be turned off completely, based on player preference.

Yes, you can turn the effects off. In fact, you can choose to never put them on in the first place. Just like any other part of a car — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 11, 2022

In the customization screen, players can also spot a heat level indicator at the top-left, confirming that cops will be central to gameplay. Other than that, a few seconds of high-speed gameplay was also shown off. In these moments, different day-night cycles and glimpses of next-gen visuals were showcased. From the gameplay shown, brake-to-drift, a divisive Criterion-introduced game mechanic, seemingly returned. Dynamic nitrous that fills based on flashy driving also made a comeback.

With this being Criterion’s first NFS game since Most Wanted 2012, a few elements seem to be making a return. Jumps, brake trails, and deep drifts were aplenty in the 36-second trailer. With NFS Heat departing from the brake-to-drift model, it remains to be seen if the developers incorporate more grippy driving styles. Fans will have to wait till December 02, 2022, to get their hands on the game and find out.