Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse’s new map ‘Broken Moon’ to follow World’s Edge design principles

With just a week to go for Season 15 Eclipse, Apex Legends has taken the covers off its new map ‘Broken Moon.’

After announcing a new Legend last week, Apex will also be getting a brand new map next season. Titled ‘Broken Moon,’ the new map will reportedly follow World’s Edge design principles that make it more exciting for the late game. Unlike Storm Point, which is a fairly large map, Broken Moon will be smaller in scale. The aim with this is to reduce rotation times and boring mid-game situations. In the two minute gameplay trailer showcased earlier today, the map was shown off to fans.

With zip rails, jump pads, and a smaller area, fast-paced gameplay seems to be the focus for Broken Moon. Here’s everything known about the new map so far.

Also read: Fluxo wins CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Showdown Americas and earns a spot at the Fall Final

Broken Moon to bring back edge POIs to Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment’s developers stated that new map is “roughly the scale” of World’s Edge. Zip Rails are a new map feature that came into existence when the developers were play testing it. Stating that team vs. team jousting on the rails become fairly popular in testing, they kept the feature in. Lead Level Designer, Jeff Shaw, had the following to say about the map’s general design philosophy:

“We felt like that scale really provides a strong baseline for the pacing and feel of the game and the player count. Players will find 14 large points of interest on Broken Moon, each suitable for an intense and decisive firefight”

Aside from upping the pace, the developers also wanted to “shake up the traditional flow or feeling of a match.” Another area of focus was reducing the need to hot-drop into a single area. The focus seems to be on adding enough value to each POI, allowing squads to gear up and rotate inwards. This reduces the chance of being third-partied or just landing to no loot. As an added bonus, the developers are introducing gifting and stickers. Gifting allows players to premium currency items to their friends while stickers let players personalize items.

Apex Legends: Eclipse will release on November 1, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.