“As a female in Celtics organisation, last few days have been heartbreaking”: Amanda Pflugrad, a reporter working for C’s opens up on rumours surrounding Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka’s case has made a lot of lives difficult in the past few days, not just his, it’s the women in the Celtics organization who are affected the most.

Since the Boston Celtics suspended Udoka for disorderly conduct at the workplace, many female employees of the organization were randomly linked with the former Head Coach.

We know how media, as well as social media work, there is no need for a spark or a picture together of two people involved in it.

Almost any other woman working anywhere in this reputed franchise has been talked about in some manner, irrespective of how it could affect their personal lives.

And there’s only so much those uninvolved in this matter could take.

Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad feels heartbroken for the women working in her organization

While the NBA community is a bit divided about how the Boston club dealt with the situation and suspended Udoka with immediate effect for a month, many big names are coming in front and supporting the former Spurs guard.

But nobody has paid attention to the damage it is doing to the image and life of all the women whose names are thrown around without hesitancy.

Amanda Pflugrad, C’s team reporter, whom you might have seen on the sidelines a lot, has come up and raised her voice on this very matter.

It’s time to speak up on this matter and to my female coworkers, I see you and I am always here #womeninsports pic.twitter.com/c4RKu4HcxL — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) September 23, 2022

Whatever we have heard about what Udoka did or didn’t do, doesn’t give us the right to take a woman’s name just to show our support to the man accused.

Not only, but it also doesn’t make sense. It’s not funny, either. And people who have been raising their voices in support or even against Udoka should reconsider whatever they say as nothing is evident in the matter.

Barnes, who has played against Udoka, walked back on his support for the coach and claimed to have some excruciating details of the case which changed his opinion on the matter.

