$30 million Mavericks star echoes Stephen A Smith’s ‘black man’ sentiments in Ime Udoka scandal

The Ime Udoka situation has raised a number of eyebrows. Including those of Reggie Bullock who shares Stephen A Smith’s sentiments!

Things haven’t been looking too good for the Boston Celtics recently. The franchise recently, especially with the controversy surrounding head coach Ime Udoka.

It was recently revealed that Udoka had partaken in an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female staff member. A relationship that has led to him being handed a one-year suspension from the Celtics.

However, not everyone is happy with Boston’s decision. For example, Stephen A Smith was extremely annoyed with the decision, claiming the same thing happens with white men, but nothing is done about it!

Stephen A Smith on Ime Udoka situation “there’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing, I don’t see the information out about them” pic.twitter.com/xtGDudfPPh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 22, 2022

In fact, Dallas Mavericks guard, Reggie Bullock seems to agree with Stephen A Smith. He recently posted a tweet surrounding seeing a ‘black man’ torn down.

The scandal surrounding Ime Udoka has seen a lot of differing opinions surface in the media. In particular, Stephen A Smith is of the opinion that the Celtics’ decision to leak the news and suspend Udoka is based on race.

Since he shared his thoughts, there have been many who have come out with similar takes. This includes Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Reggie Bullock.

Bullock, who is on a $30 million contract with the Mavs recently posted his thoughts on Twitter. He tweeted about how he hates seeing ‘black men’ torn down, perhaps alluding to the Udoka situation!

I hate to see a BLACK MAN tore down — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) September 23, 2022

The scandal surrounding the Celtic’s head coach continues to be the talk of the town. Especially with many wondering what his next step will be after his suspension.

