Matt Barnes claims Ime Udoka scandal is 100x worse amid Celtics VP, Patrick Lynch’s, wife’s rumored involvement

Matt Barnes, who initially was defending Ime Udoka amid recent controversy, has now changed his opinions about the same topic.

The 2022 offseason was a pretty action-packed one. The league saw several superstars change franchises, and new head coaches, among several other moves. However, the one individual that has caused the most controversy this summer has been Ime Udoka.

As disclosed by several sources, the Boston Celtics coach faced suspension for breaching the team’s code of conduct after he was, reportedly, in a consensual intimate relationship with a female staff of the Cs.

Ime Udoka allegedly made unwanted comments toward a female staffer which prompted an internal investigation. Some Celtics staffers became aware of Udoka’s relationship with the woman in July but thought it was consensual, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/I7mQE17MhN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2022

According to reports, Ime was having the affair with Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch, the wife of the franchise’s VP Patrick Lynch.

“Some things happened I can’t condone”: Matt Barnes on the Ime Udoka situation

Various NBA personalities had different things to say about the whole fiasco. While a majority attacked Udoka for his wrongdoings, there were people who had alternate opinions.

Matt Barnes was one of the few people who actually tried defending Udoka. Initially, this is what Barnes had to say:

“I played in the league for a long time. Can anyone in the league tell you this is a very common situation. This is not new news to those who have been in the league or around the organizations. I’ve seen it from owners to executives, coaches, players, coaches, therapists, dancers, to PR girls. This is not unusual.”

However, Matt has now changed his mindset about the controversial topic. In a recent social media post, Matt said:

“I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense and after finding out the facts I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, messy and 100 times uglier than any of us thought. Some things happened I can’t condone. It’s not my place to tell you what happened.”

