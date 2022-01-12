Basketball

“Austin Rivers was hospitalized a night before playing against the Clippers, suffering an allergic reaction described as scary”: Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gives further updates on the situation

"Austin Rivers was hospitalized a night before playing against the Clippers, suffering an allergic reaction described as scary": Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gives further updates on the situation
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Someone send me that kid's details, immediately!": Ja Morant hilariously reacts to staring down young Warriors fan after hitting tough and-1 vs Golden State
Next Article
"Dustin Poirier Ate His Words That Night"- The Diamond referred to the UFC belt as "fool's gold," according to Michael Chandler
NBA Latest Post
"Austin Rivers was hospitalized a night before playing against the Clippers, suffering an allergic reaction described as scary": Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gives further updates on the situation
“Austin Rivers was hospitalized a night before playing against the Clippers, suffering an allergic reaction described as scary”: Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gives further updates on the situation

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers suffered from an allergic reaction in an incident described as…