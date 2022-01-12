“Austin Rivers was hospitalized a night before playing against the Clippers, suffering an allergic reaction described as scary”: Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gives further updates on the situation

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers suffered from an allergic reaction in an incident described as scary.

In what many would be shocked to know, Nuggets guard Austin Rivers was hospitalized a night before today’s game against the LA Clippers. Surprisingly, the 29-year old started the game on Tuesday night. As per reports, Rivers was struggling to breathe after an allergic reaction.

The Nuggets team had a meal together, watched some film, and then got into the gym at UCLA. And then Rivers started to have a sort of allergic reaction, his eyes got swollen, nearly shut. His nose was swollen, and his arms developed a rash. He was having difficulty in breathing.

According to SportsCenter, an ambulance took him to the hospital, while Rivers was hyperventilating and eventually started losing feeling in his arms and legs. He was then given EpiPen and IV steroids, monitored for a few hours, and released at 8:30 pm last night.

“You go through something like that, you really appreciate everything you have in life.” Austin Rivers was brought to the hospital last night after having an allergic reaction and struggling to breathe. pic.twitter.com/Hg3ZmlIKl0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2022

Also read: “LaMelo Ball is already a superstar, and don’t you tell me otherwise!”: Kendrick Perkins makes a bold claim about Hornets star on First Take

Rivers reflected on his life post the scary incident and was grateful to come back and play ball the very next day.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gives an update on Austin Rivers.

Though it’s been almost a day since the incident took place, Rivers has no clue what caused it but thought maybe it was mold. The marksman stated that the following.

“You go through something like that, you really appreciate everything you have in life.”

The Nuggets guard was available for Tuesday night’s game against the Clippers. Head coach Michael Malone shared an update before the tip-off.

Michael Malone says that Austin Rivers was hospitalized last night after an allergic reaction during team activities at UCLA. Rivers woke up and felt better, went through shootaround, and will be active tonight in LA. — Law Murray 🎂 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 12, 2022

Michael Malone said Austin Rivers had a “scary incident” in which he had an allergic reaction and went to the hospital. Rivers is good to go tonight though. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 12, 2022

Also read: “I’m really excited for the day I get to play with Draymond Green!”: Klay Thompson talks about the Warriors’ DPOY, discusses his minutes restrictions after the loss against the Grizzlies

Unfortunately, the Nuggets lost to the Clippers 87-85. Rivers played for 30 minutes and had 4-points, 5-rebounds, and 2-assists.