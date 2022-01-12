“LaMelo Ball is already a superstar, and don’t you tell me otherwise!”: Kendrick Perkins makes a bold claim about Hornets star on First Take

Kendrick Perkins bequeaths a very special title onto the shoulders of Hornets star LaMelo Ball on First Take

We won’t lie, we have become advocates of the #LaMeloBallforAllStar.

Yes, he has had some inefficient shooting numbers when looking at his box score. But the fact of the matter is, the man has come up big on several different occasions for his team. Heck, he recently even sank the closest thing he has ever hit to a game-winner in the Hornets 99-103 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Given that he is the apex of what has been one of the better offenses in the NBA this season, we’d say he deserves to be an All-Star this season, an opinion most fans seem to agree with. But, it seems that isn’t quite good enough for Kendrick Perkins. Rather, it seems that the analyst intends to take it all a step further when it comes to the Ball brother. And let’s just say, this opinion of his is definitely more controversial than the All-Star conversation.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kendrick Perkins believes LaMelo Ball is already an NBA superstar

Just to clarify here, there was no ‘going to be’ before he said ‘superstar’. He means that the Hornets star is already worthy of the highest title an NBA player can receive without an award.

Before this man is ridiculed though, how about we give him a chance? Take a look at the tweet below.

Melo ball is loved by the Youth. He’s the biggest celebrity in the young generation of ballers. The NBA will have Melo in mind when making the TV schedule for the next 10 years because he is a SUPERstar. Carry on… https://t.co/lDriwvm519 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 11, 2022

We won’t lie, what he said does make sense.

At the end of the day, it’s not just ability that matters. A massive part of being a superstar consists of the fan following a player has. And given LaMelo Ball’s flashy play style it’s no surprise that he is such a popular player.

Even with that being said though, we aren’t quite so sure we fully agree with Big Perk here.

In our eyes, LaMelo Ball still needs to take another jump as a player to really be a superstar. And so, while we believe that it is sure to happen in the future, Melo isn’t quite there yet.

But, we will be watching his career with a vested interest, just waiting for the moment he fully blooms.

