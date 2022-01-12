“I’m really excited for the day I get to play with Draymond Green!”: Klay Thompson talks about the Warriors’ DPOY, discusses his minutes restrictions after the loss against the Grizzlies

Warriors’ Klay Thompson cannot wait to have his brother Draymond Green back on the court with him, talks about his current minutes

Drafted in 2011, Klay Thompson has been around with the Warriors for 11 years now. Drafted a year later, Draymond Green has been with the Dubs for a decade now. Anyone who has watched Warriors’ basketball knows how strong the bond is between these guys. Draymond, who was injured on 9th(the day Klay made his return), suited up and stayed for the tip to welcome his brother back. After the game, Klay talked about how great that was, and what a winner DG is.

“I think real basketball heads know that Draymond is a winner.”@KlayThompson on what it meant to have @Money23Green sacrifice his statistical averages by symbolically starting the game and subbing out immediately. pic.twitter.com/tHctcsML55 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

Also Read: “Really like the way Klay Thompson has been attacking!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about how good his Splash Brother looks, Head Coach Steve Kerr joins in

Tonight, the Warriors took on the Grizzlies without Green yet again and fell short of winning the game. After the game, Klay talked about wanting to share the court with Draymond, and his minutes.

Klay Thompson discusses playing with Draymond Green and his minutes restriction

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson share a very special bond, both on and off the court. While making his return to the NBA feels surreal to Klay, it isn’t complete till he suits up with Green again.

After the game, Klay first talked about his minutes. Thompson explained,

‘Being a competitor, I want more time on the floor, but bring out for so long, I cant just jump back into 40 minutes of play.’

Klay wants to play the full game, but the last two years have taught him to be patient pic.twitter.com/HOrZcvlqy9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 12, 2022

Klay also talked about how much he wants to share a floor with Draymond again.

Klay can’t wait to play with Draymond pic.twitter.com/tEDJLckGDZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 12, 2022

Also Read: “Kyle Kuzma has been playing some Most Improved Player type basketball”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Wizards forward for his 29-point outburst vs OKC

However, it looks like Klay might have to wait a little longer. Head Coach Steve Kerr discussed how it’s doubtful that Green would join the team on the remaining 3 games of this road trip.

Kerr says it’s “doubtful” Draymond will join the Dubs on this road trip pic.twitter.com/M4p9qMDwag — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 12, 2022

After having waited for 31 months, I’m sure both Klay and Draymond wouldn’t mind waiting a few more days to get Green back in shape.