BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction : Bangladesh vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction: Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I – 1 September 2021 (Dhaka). Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, and Henry Nicholls are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the 1st T20I match of the five-match T20I series. All the games will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das are back in batting for the hosts, whereas Shakib al Hasan is their star all-rounder. Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam are the best wicket-takers of the side. The Blackcaps are set to miss all of their top international players in this series. Latham, Nicholls, and Young are the main batsmen of the side, whereas Grandhomme is their star all-rounder. Ajaz Patel is the lead spinner, whereas Bracewell, Duffy, and Bennett will take care of pace bowling.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in last Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series was 121 runs.

Total 4 Games; Bat 1st Won: 3; Bat 2nd Won: 2

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Bangladesh – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand – Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett.

Match Details

Five Match T20I Series

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand First T20I Match

Date and Time: 1 September, Wednesday – 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Where to Watch: Fancode

Top 4 Batting Order

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

New Zealand

Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, and Tom Blundell.

Death Over Specialists

Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam

New Zealand

Doug Bracewell and Hamish Bennett

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Mushfiqur Rahim will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Rahim has scored 1282 T20I runs, whereas he scored 287 runs at an average of 35.87 in Bangabandhu Cup 2021. He is a world-class player.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Batsmen

Will Young and Henry Nicholls will be our batsmen from New Zealand. Young scored 297 runs in the Super Smash at an average of 42.42, whereas his S/R was 174.70. Nicholls has scored 978 T20 runs at an average of 29.63, whereas he bats at the top-order. Both of them are technically stable players.

Liton Das will be our batsman from Bangladesh. Das scored 393 runs at an average of 49.12 in Bangabandhu Cup. He is back in the team, and he is set to open the innings.

BAN vs NZ Fantasy All-Rounders

Shakib al Hasan will be our all-rounder from Bangladesh. Shakib has scored 1718 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 102 wickets in bowling. The pitch will suit his kind of bowling.

Doug Bracewell will be our all-rounder from New Zealand. Bracewell scored 223 runs at an average of 44.60 in the Super Smash, whereas he scalped ten wickets in bowling.

[You can take Cole McConchie instead of Doug Bracewell]

BAN vs NZ Fantasy Bowlers

Hamish Bennett and Ajaz Patel will be our bowlers from New Zealand. Bennett scalped 13 wickets in the Super Smash at an economy of 7.74, whereas Patel scalped seven wickets. Patel’s spin-bowling will get help from the pitch, whereas Bennett is a brilliant death bowler.

Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Nasum Ahmed will be our bowlers from Bangladesh. Rahman has scalped 68 T20I wickets in 48 games, whereas he scalped seven wickets in the Australia series. Ahmed scalped eight wickets in the Australian series at an economy of 5.11, whereas Islam scalped seven wickets at 6.38. All three of them will thrive on this pitch.

Match Prediction: Bangladesh will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shakib al Hasan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

