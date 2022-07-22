Is Ravindra Jadeja injured: Will Ravindra Jadeja play India vs West Indies 1st ODI in Port of Spain?

Is Ravindra Jadeja injured: Indian all-rounder is battling a knee injury ahead of the 1st ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain.

Queen’s Park Oval is set to host the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series between India and West Indies. Team India have decided to rest the majority of their impact players for the series, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya missing out.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side, whereas Ravindra Jadeja is named the vice-captain. Although, Jadeja is under an injury scare for the match.

Is Ravindra Jadeja injured

Ravindra Jadeja was appointed the vice-captain of the side for the ODIs against West Indies, but he is a doubt for 1st match. Jadeja is facing some issues with his knee, and not just the first ODI, he can miss the whole ODI series as well. Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan also gave an update on Jadeja’s injury.

“Right now, he has a bit of a niggle so we don’t know whether he will be ready or not for the first ODI,” Dhawan said at the pre-match press conference.

Jadeja was ruled out of the IPL 2022 as well in between after sustaining an upper-body injury while attempting a catch against Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL 2022 was a struggling one for Ravindra Jadeja where he left the Chennai Super Kings in between. He could not contribute well with both bat and the ball.

So, it is almost confirmed that Jadeja will miss the 1st ODI against West Indies, and Axar Patel is the likely candidate to replace him. Even in the 1st T20I against England, Axar played the match when Jadeja was not available. Even Dhawan said that Axar and Chahal will be leading the spin bowling.

“In spin, Axar Patel is there and Yuzvendra Chahal is there, we have a good bunch of bowling unit so it will be very impactful,” Dhawan said at the pre-match press conference.