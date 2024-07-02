‘Baseball Is Dead’ Myth Shattered by MLB’s Record-Breaking June Crowds, Led by 5 Top Teams

Jun 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball losing its charm is a narrative, which has been making rounds for years now. Negotiations with TV networks have hit bumps along the road, resulting in some teams missing out on deals. The rise in ticket prices and a change in what people find entertaining have also affected the number of fans showing up. Compared to NFL and NBA games, baseball games can sometimes feel slow, causing a drop in fan interest among younger audiences. However, the 2024 MLB season seems to be turning things around.

The MLB reports mention that this past month saw the highest attendance since 2014. The top teams for 2024 based on attendance include the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves.

Los Angeles Dodgers: 47,523 Fans/ Game

New York Yankees: 40,872 Fans/ Game

Philadelphia Phillies: 40,558 Fans/ Game

San Diego Padres: 9,693 Fans/ Game

Atlanta Braves: 38,025 Fans/ Game

It’s heartwarming to witness fans back at the stadium rooting for their teams! But what is causing more people to attend baseball games?

Well, the teams with the attendance numbers (such as Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies, Padres, Braves) likely have factors that attract fans. This could be due to players’ strong chances of making it to the playoffs, or dedicated fan bases.

Also, the frequent national broadcasts featuring these teams could be increasing their presence nationwide bringing in fans who may not typically watch them play.

Moreover, MLB or individual teams might be introducing new initiatives to make attending games more appealing. This could involve promotions, giveaways, special events, or interactive experiences at the stadium.

Plus, efforts like affordable ticket prices, family family-friendly offers, or improved amenities at stadiums might be making attending games more accessible to an audience.

While increased attendance is an indicator, it’s important to look at other factors like TV ratings for MLB games. This would indicate a surge in interest. Or, if there’s more buzz and chatter, about MLB on social media platforms? This could also suggest a passionate fan community.

If a team-specific analysis is conducted, it is hard to deny how Shohei Ohtani has influenced the Los Angeles Dodgers’ attendance this MLB season.

Can we Credit Shohei Ohtani for the Dodgers’ Impressive Attendance Figures?

Shohei Ohtani has undeniably played a role in boosting the Los Angeles Dodgers attendance figures!

Firstly, during a Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Night, the Dodgers drew a crowd of 53,527 fans, marking their fifth sold-out event of the season. Secondly, at Ohtani’s fanfest debut, around 30,000 fans gathered at Dodger Stadium. Well, the numbers pretty much speak for themselves.

Coming to the two-way phenom’s statistics, Ohtani’s performance in the 2024 season has been remarkable. Serving as a DH for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he boasts a batting average of.316 along with 26 home runs and 62 RBIs. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) stands at 1.034, playing a role in both team success and fan excitement. Ohtani’s performance makes him a strong candidate for the American League Most Valuable Player award this year.

Shohei Ohtani has charisma, both on and off the field. It’s no wonder Dodger Stadium is packed every game – his talent is incredible, and his personality is just as amazing. Fans can’t help but root for him!