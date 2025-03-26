The Dodgers officially hold the longest win streak of the season at two straight!

Sometimes, teams get hot and everything is clicking. Bats are belting balls and suddenly, they find themselves on top game after game. Who’s had the longest streak?

Oakland Athletics – 20 wins (2002)

The now Anonymous City Athletics were a national sensation with Billy Beane‘s infamous Moneyball approach. After losing Jason Giambi and Johnny Damon, the Athletics relied on overlooked talent and unconventional thinking to build a contender.

From August 13 to September 4, the A’s pulled together 20 consecutive wins, defying all expectations. Miguel Tejada delivered clutch hits, Eric Chávez solidified the defence at third base, and Barry Zito dominated on the mound. Despite the incredible run, the defining moment of that season came on September 4.

Scott Hatteberg, a former catcher who reinvented his career at first base after nerve damage which nearly ended his career, stepped up in the bottom of the ninth against the Royals. With the score tied 11-11, Hatteberg crushed a walk-off home run to clinch their 20th straight win.

Chicago Cubs – 21 wins (1935)

The Cubs were out of hibernation for their run when the Wrigley ivy-covered charm wasn’t yet home. Their dominant run which spanned from September 4 to September 27 propelled them to the National League Pennant.

During their run, they outscored their opponents an astounding 110-45.

Hall of Fame catcher Gabby Hartnett was the team’s emotional leader and offensive catalyst, while pitchers Lon Warneke and Bill Lee held opposing offences in check.

Cleveland Guardians – 22 wins (2017)

Late in the 2017 season, the Guardians went on a 22-game run, outscoring opponents 142-37 in wins. Their bullpen and defence shut out seven opponents.

Corey Kluber anchored the pitching staff, while Fransisco Lindor and José Ramírez provided gold-glove defence and timely hitting. The streak’s defining moment came on September 14, when Jay Bruce’s 10th inning walk-off double against the Royals clinched win 22.

New York Giants – 26 wins (1916)

It was a struggle to decide whether or not to include this streak. It’s incredibly impressive to go 26 games in a row winning, and they were just short. During their run, one of the games ended in a tie.

While the streak ended in a tie on September 18, the Giants’ run of 26 consecutive games without a loss still stands the longest in major league history. A pure display of dominance and skill.

Honourable mentions

Other notable streaks included the 1953 New York Yankees (18 wins) and the 2013 Atlanta Braves (14 wins).

Streaks like these demonstrate that in baseball, anything is possible when talent, confidence, and momentum collide. Fans still marvel at these record-setting runs, hoping to witness history again.