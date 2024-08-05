“Come After Me All You Want": Orioles Star Dares Fans After Taylor Swift Snub

Baltimore Orioles pitcher, Grayson Rodriguez just admitted that he’s not into Taylor Swift’s music. During an interview on Foul Territory, Rodriguez mentioned that he doesn’t listen to her songs and isn’t keen on attending her concerts. However, if he had to pick a Taylor Swift song to give it a shot, it would probably be one from her days when she was more focused on country music – a genre he personally enjoys.

Furthermore, Rodriguez openly admitted that he couldn’t recall any Taylor Swift tunes off the top of his head and playfully threw down the gauntlet to the Swifties saying:

“You can come after me all you want, but I don’t even think I could be able to name a song.”

Thanks to this @Baseballism question, we learned Orioles’ Grayson Rodriguez doesn’t know any @taylorswift13 songs… But @ajpierzynski12 definitely does pic.twitter.com/ivbm1PPexT — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 4, 2024

Despite his lack of familiarity with her work, it’s worth noting that Swift’s shift from country to pop gained momentum with the release of her album “1989” back in 2014. While she had dabbled in pop elements previously, “1989” was the start of a full-fledged switch to pop. Meanwhile, some of her classic country hits include “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Love Story,” and “You Belong with Me.”

That said, in contrast to Rodriguez, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo surprisingly credited Swift’s music for his unexpected comeback in the 2023 MLB season.

Rizzo credited Swift for his stunning return to form

During the 2023 MLB season, Rizzo, the first baseman for the New York Yankees, surprised everyone by changing his walk-up song to Taylor Swift’s tune “Ready For It?” from her “Reputation” album.

The first baseman made this decision when going through a slump. Moreover, the switch seemed to do wonders for him as he had a standout game on the day he introduced the song by hitting a perfect 4 for 4 with a home run.

Hence, in an interview with ESPN, Rizzo jokingly credited his newfound success to Swift’s widespread popularity and influence on the economy, quipping:

“Taylor Swift… It’s her summer, really. She’s helping the economy in every city she goes.”

While Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce has been making waves in NFL circles, it is evident that she is not just loved by the football players.

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees captain, did confess his love for Taylor Swift previously. Likewise, Dodgers outfielder, Mookie Betts is another confirmed Swiftie.