“It’s Not My Thing”: Alex Smith On Whether He Has Ever Asked Travis Kelce For Tickets To Taylor Swift Concerts

With over $2 billion in revenue from her record-breaking Eras Tour and 281 million Instagram followers, Taylor Swift is the biggest pop star on the planet by every metric. When Travis Kelce started dating her, he naturally became the NFL’s go-to Swiftie and, by extension, its most sought-after ticket source. Given his visibility and connections, it’s easy to imagine players and friends quietly sliding into his texts for a favor.

But Alex Smith, Kelce’s former quarterback and longtime friend from their five seasons together in Kansas City, isn’t one of them. Despite the deep bond they share — one that predates the Mahomes era — Smith says he’s never once asked for concert tickets.

And if the former No. 1 Draft pick is to be believed, he never will. At least that’s what he told Rich Eisen. “Still tight with Travis Kelce — as in, tickets to Taylor Swift concerts for you and the family type?” Eisen asked.

Smith, in his response, didn’t even flinch while shooting down this notion. “I haven’t hit him up on that,” he said. “Nor do I ever expect to. He’s got enough people, I’m sure, bringing that up to him.”

When Eisen doubled down by joking that only Greg Olsen had admitted to trying, the former 49ers star stood firm.

“Again, these are special relationships. And to go ask for a handout… from his girlfriend? It’s just not my thing.”

Alex Smith further clarified that there’s no bad blood between him and his former tight end. If anything, it’s only admiration that they share for each other.

When the topic turned to how close Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have become, Smith lit up — not with jealousy, but appreciation.

“These guys are like stepbrothers off the field,” Smith said. “They are so incredibly close — they give each other such direct feedback all the time.”

The quarterback, who spent five years with Travis in Kansas City before being traded in 2018, also pointed out how the bond between Kelce and Mahomes has extended beyond the gridiron.

“I think they just opened a steakhouse,” he added. “To see what those two have done — and the human beings they are on top of being pretty good at football — it’s incredibly cool to see from afar.”

There was no bitterness in his voice — just pride. Pride in watching two former teammates evolve from rising stars into legends, and pride in knowing he was part of the foundation they were built on. And for Alex Smith, that’s enough. No ticket request is necessary.