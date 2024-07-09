“Dabbling in Unreality”: MLB Insider Slams Aaron Boone for Coddling Free-Falling Yankees

The New York Yankees are facing a rough patch in the ongoing MLB season. Despite starting strong, the Bronx Bombers have stumbled recently, losing 12 out of their 15 games which led them to slip from the spot in the AL East. Now, with blame being thrown left, right, and center, an MLB insider has openly questioned whether Aaron Boone bears responsibility for the team’s downturn.

In Episode 17 of the Pinstripe Post podcast, Joel Sherman criticized the way Boone handled errors and the lack of effort among players. While recognizing his success in regular season play as well as his popularity, Sherman pointed out that avoiding harsh realities could affect Boone’s credibility as the team’s manager.

“If you keep dabbling in on reality, you lose credibility. Suggesting in real-time that DJ LeMahieu was running hard on the back end of that double play—that’s unreality,” Sherman said.

Sherman highlighted incidents that he saw as signs of player indifference or carelessness before suggesting that Boone should cater to these issues directly. Besides, even though avoiding criticism is important for Boone’s coaching style, Sherman believed providing honest feedback could be crucial for mending errors and giving a boost to the Yankees’ performance.

“I’m watching too much that feels addressable and correctable. If you’re not, you could say, ‘Oh, I don’t like the game played that way’ and tolerate it. Tolerating it is condoning it,” added Sherman. Aaron Boone needs to adjust how he addresses the mental errors and lack of hustle we saw from the #Yankees this week, says @Joelsherman1 Pinstripe Post Ep. 17 –> https://t.co/wr0WzCmhA5 pic.twitter.com/7BuVBTE6I4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 8, 2024

As rightfully pointed out by the MLB insider and New York Post columnist, the Yankees’ recent performance has been disappointing with a record of 5-15 in their last 20 games. To make matters worse, they haven’t won a series in what seems like ages.

Naturally, such factors have created frustration among Yankees fans, and with the blame falling squarely on Boone, many are wondering if the Yankees will make a change.

Boone’s Fate Hanging in the Balance- Will the Yankees Make a Change?

The recent struggles of the New York Yankees are hard to ignore and it has put pressure on team management to make some changes. At the same time, Boone is nearing the end of his contract and there hasn’t been any word, on a possible extension.

Reports suggest that Boone has the backing of figures within the organization, including General Manager Brian Cashman. Historically, owner Hal Steinbrenner has always trusted Cashman’s judgment, and even if the former is contemplating a change, going against the GM would mark a departure from tradition.



While Boone’s future is unclear at this point, his position could become shaky, if the Yankees continue to struggle and miss out on the playoffs entirely. On the other hand, Boone might consider himself safe for the time being, if his team turns things around and secure a playoff spot.



However, A middle-of-the-road finish—like making it into the Wild Card game—could leave Boone’s fate up in the air. In that case, ownership might choose to keep him for another year or explore other managerial options.



Therefore, Yankee fans will have to wait and watch how the remainder of the season pans out and what decisions the ownership takes in response.

