Dark Horse Aaron Boone Swayed Important Yankees Insider to Secure Unexpected Manager Position

The New York Yankees, a team known for their winning history had to make a choice in 2017 when their longtime manager left, creating a big gap. Then came Aaron Boone, a player, without any managerial experience. Many doubted his chances and labeled him as a dark horse in the competitive Bronx scene. Despite the skepticism, Boone surprised everyone by showing charisma, and strategic powers and forming a bond with a Yankees insider, ultimately landing the coveted managerial role.

As detailed in “Inside the Empire; The True Power Behind the New York Yankees,” Boone underwent a series of interviews during his selection process. Among these interviews, his meeting with Jason Zillo stood out as crucial. Zillo, who had been instrumental, in shaping the Yankees’ media strategy since 2007 needed reassurance that Boone would excel in handling media relations and upholding the team’s image.

Page 22 of the book reads:

“What Zillo wanted to hear was that he’d have an asset in Boone, a guy who was good in the room. “This is a really likable team, a mix of great kids and some older guys that get it,” says Zillo. “That didn’t happen by accident. It took tons of scouting and preparation, and we want the world to see what we’ve got here.”

Boone’s interview performance really made an impact. By the end of the selection process, all team officials unanimously chose him as their pick. And, the REST IS HISTORY!

Well, switching into this role wasn’t easy for Boone.

After spending 13 years playing on the field and achieving fame with a game-winning home run in 2003, Aaron Boone first transitioned into broadcasting. Between 2010 and 2017 he shared his expertise and analysis at ESPN refining his understanding of the sport and communication skills along the way. This journey eventually paved the way for his appointment as the Yankees manager.

Here’s a little backstory. Towards the end of 2017, it became evident that Joe Girardi, the then-manager of the Yankees was facing difficulties. During periods in July and August, Girardi would often retreat to his office avoiding interactions with his coaching staff. This behavior led some officials to believe that he had mentally disengaged.

Despite a late-season resurgence that ignited Girardi’s passion again, the Yankees decided to go in a direction. They were looking for a manager who could better connect with the players on the team. In spite of lacking coaching experience, Boone caught their eye due to his understanding of baseball and knack for building positive relationships.

Upon assuming the position, Boone wasted no time in establishing a team culture centred around positivity and collaboration. In contrast, to Girardi, Boone prioritized building camaraderie and backing the players gaining their admiration through his hands-on approach and adaptations to team practices. As Boone continues to lead the Yankees, his impact extends beyond wins and losses.

Aaron Boone’d Rise with the New York Yankees

Aaron Boone’s journey with the New York Yankees has been characterized by steady progress. The initial two years were a mix of successes and setbacks. In 2018, the team reached 100 wins but fell short in the playoffs. And, injuries hindered their postseason chances in 2019.

Boone’s early choices drew attention to his handling of the bullpen and lineup decisions, leading to questions about his preparedness for the spotlight of New York. Despite facing criticism, Boone received support from team ownership.

Next, the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19 presented an opportunity for a start. While the Yankees made it back to the playoffs, their pursuit of a World Series victory remained elusive.

By 2023 Boone had become the serving manager for the Yankees since Joe Torre. With a strong pitching roster and standout players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton driving the offense, Boone’s leadership appeared stable.

Under his guidance, the Yankees navigated through an AL East division staying in contention despite falling short of reaching the World Series. Overcoming skepticism, he has displayed adept management of a lineup. However, like any Yankees manager, his ultimate success will likely be measured by securing that awaited World Series championship in the Bronx.