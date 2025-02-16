mobile app bar

Ten NL Rookies Who Could Win Starting Jobs

Elliott Price
Published

Sep 27, 2024; Washington, DC USA; Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn

MLB Rookie requirements

Position Players – Not more than 130 at bats in previous season

Pitchers – Fewer than 50 innings pitched in the previous season 

All Players – fewer than 45 days on the active roster in the previous season 

The unfairness of Sasaki

Feb 14, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angelesvs Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki throws at Spring Training – Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Dodgers’ Japanese righthander Roki Sasaki is the favourite for rookie of the year. He’s had a head start, While he qualifies under the MLB rookie rules, he pitched four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan’s top league.

Sasaki also pitched against some of  the best in the 2023 World Baseball classic. In his first start he threw twenty six of twenty pitches over 100 MPH. He’ll go in game two when the season opens in Tokyo March 18-19 against vs the Cubs.

Big 3 Position Players

Dylan Crews – Washington Nationals – His teammate James Wood exceeded rookie status last season or he would top the list but Crews is next. The soon to be twenty-three year old was the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 draft. He hit and ran in the minors.

Matt Shaw – Cubs – Shaw was thirteenth in the same draft. He’s hit everywhere he’s been. When Isaac Paredes went in the Kyle Tucker deal Shaw waited through weeks of Cub trade rumours. With Alex Bregman signing elsewhere third base is Shaw’s to lose.

Jordan Lawlar – D-Backs -Lawlar was a six overall (2021). He actually had a better shot last year when everything went wrong. Thumb surgery, a left hamstring injury that he then aggravated during a rehab outing. He will be this team’s shortstop but only a huge spring will get him there opening day.

Oct 31, 2023; Phoenix, Az. – Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar during the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rest

Caleb Durbin – Brewers – Came over in the Devin Williams trade with the Yankees. He might have been the Yanks opening day second baseman. He’s played second, short and third in the minors. There are openings in Milwaukee. He gets on base and can run.

Griffin Conine – Marlins – He’ll be twenty-eight in July. Drafted in 2018. It’s taken six decent minor league seasons to be given a shot. Did not look out of place in a small sample (82 at bats) last season.

Nick Yorke – Pirates – Got a taste after coming over from Boston for Quinn Priester. There’s plenty of competition but there is an opening at second in Pittsburgh.

Starting Pitchers

Feb 12, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler, spring training at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bubba Chandler – Pirates – Chandler has everything to be a number one starter but he won’t have to. The Pirates already have Paul Skenes. He’s a not a sure thing to make it out of camp but he is going to start in the majors pretty early.

Grant Holmes – Braves – He was a top hundred prospect ten years ago. Almost twenty-nine he looked good at Triple-A and the majors last season.  The Braves never looked to fill his rotation spot, looks like he’s in.

Chase Dollander – Rockies – It will never be easy to pitch in Denver. Dollander went ninth in 2023. He owned both A and Double-A last season. Hopefully Coors won’t beat him down, it has most everyone else.

Elliott Price

Elliott Price

x-icon

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

