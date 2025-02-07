Alex Bregman Still Hasn’t Found What He’s Looking For

Oct 2, 2024; Houston, Tx, USA; Astros third base Alex Bregman hitting in game two of the 2024 Wildcard round at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman started out this off season hoping for something big that would last a long time. So far he hasn’t found it and time is becoming short. Pitchers and catchers are already in camp but he still doesn’t like what’s out there:

Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman still has no interest in a short-term contract and seeks a 6- or 7-year deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 6, 2025

Who wants him?

There has been no shortage of teams interested in his services. Certainly the Chicago Cubs. Let’s face it you don’t go out and trade for a talent like Kyle Tucker who will be free at season’s end unless you intend to contend.

The Cubs have talented top prospect Matt Shaw ready for the hot corner so there’s always a fall back but he can play other positions and second baseman Nico Hoerner (flexor tendon surgery), might not be ready to start the season.

The Red Sox had been in the mix but lately it looks like they may be closing in on a Nolan Arenado trade with St Louis to fill third base before moving Rafael Devers to first.

The Tigers still have interest even after signing Jack Flaherty. There’s always the Blue Jays:

The #BlueJays have a 6-years offer out to Alex Bregman. https://t.co/RP5XqL4iQ7 — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) February 6, 2025

Astros offered six years

His old team would love to have him back but at the price that was offered to him early in this off season, six years,$156 million. Nobody disputes the numbers. That deal is still on the table according to GM Dana Brown:

“We’re continuing to have internal conversations because he’s still available”

The Astros did receive third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade and he can play second. Long time second baseman Jose Altuve is already working out in left field.

He’s the last big free agent still on the board and with the number of teams still interested there are many other decisions that will follow. The Cubs, Red Sox, Tigers, Blue Jays, Astros and perhaps some secret team or teams still hoping and holding a plan B.