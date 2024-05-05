A Cracking in Aaron Judge’s Calm Puts Daylight Between Him and Derek Jeter’s Leadership

May 4, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) and manager Aaron Boone (17) argue with home plate umpire Ryan Blakney (36) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

History suggests that it’s far from easy being a Yankees captain. The New York Yankees tread cautiously when choosing their leaders, leaving the role vacant for lengthy stretches. Derek Jeter hung up his pinstripes in 2014, but it took until last year for Aaron Judge to finally convince the ownership that he’s worthy enough.

Though poles apart in the park, Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge have drawn parallels for their poise and presence. But last night, in an absolute break of character, the usually unflappable Judge lashed out at the ump, earning his first career ejection – and the first for a Yankee captain since Don Mattingly’s on May 13, 1994. In a rare snap, the composed slugger embraced the team’s newfound “dawg” mentality.

Judge was called out on a strike three call in the seventh, missing the zone by a bit. This time, the usually composed 6’7″ giant wasn’t biting his tongue.

Using a death stare and a few choice words, the giant slugger made his displeasure crystal clear to home plate ump Ryan Blakney – earning his first career ejection.

Similarities between Derek Jeter and Aaron Judge

As captain, Derek Jeter could only take the Yankees team to one World Series victory from 2004 to 2014. That is definitely one aspect of Jeter’s career that the new captain Aaron Judge doesn’t want to inherit. That said, Judge is not the biggest showcase of his personal life – no dating headlines or messy tabloid dramas. He’s rarely made any headlines due to his personal life, which he prefers keeping under the wraps and private, possibly even more than Derek Jeter who went as far as building a six-foot wall to guard his Hillsborough Mansion.

Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi too, drew comparisons between the two and pointed out a few similarities.

“He is a little bit like Derek for me. He has a smile all the time. He loves to play the game. You always think he is going to do the right thing on the field and off the field. He has a presence about him. He plays the game to win all the time, and that is the most important thing. It is not about what you did that day.”

Humbled, Judge couldn’t be happier about being mentioned in the same breath as Derek Jeter but continued to reply in the most classic textbook, Yankees captain way possible.

“There is only one Derek Jeter. It is a great compliment. I’m honored to be in the same sentence. I’m trying to be the best Aaron Judge I can be.”

All in all, Jeter broke into the MLB world at a much earlier age and was part of the Yankees’ late 1990s dynasty, which went on to win 4 World Series. On that front, captain Judge undoubtedly has a really long way to go. If the Yanks can continue their present form, maybe not so long.