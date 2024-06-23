Derek Jeter to Center Field? Yankees Mulled Moving Defensive Liability to Salvage Key Shortstop Position

1998, Toronto, ON, CAN; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter in action against the Toronto Blue Jays at the SkyDome during the 1998 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The story of Derek Jeter, the ex-captain of the Yankees could have taken an unexpected turn. As his defensive skills at shortstop began to decline, rumors about a switch to field started circulating. Although this change was never implemented, there is a question of how it might have impacted Jeter’s reputation and the success of the Yankees.

Derek Jeter is well known for his skills as a shortstop with a focus on consistent hitting and reaching base. While Jeter has been praised for his clutch postseason plays in the past, some advanced metrics suggest that his defensive abilities may not be as outstanding as believed.

What adds a twist to this narrative is that insiders within the Yankees organization including General Manager Brian Cashman had doubts about Jeter’s defense.

According to revelations in the book, “Inside the Empire – The True Power Behind the New York Yankees,” Cashman felt that Jeter’s performance at shortstop was subpar and proposed a move to field based on his perceived ability to handle fly balls. Manager Joe Torre was open to discussing this idea as well. However, when Jeter was encountered by Torre, he strongly opposed any change.

Page 19 of the book reads:

“Near the end of Torre’s tenure (he managed from 1996 through 2007), Cashman asked him to talk to Jeter about relinquishing the shortstop job. “Derek’s defense was killing us, and I said to Joe, ‘I look at him like a Robin Yount. He’s awesome at fly balls, he’ll be a great center fielder.’ Joe said, ‘Fine. I’ll talk

to him.’” “A couple of days later, Torre said that he’d spoken to Jeter and the shortstop had “no interest in doing that.” Displeased, Cashman made a note to himself: he’d take it up with Jeter face-to-face. A year later, he and Jeter were having dinner at a restaurant on the Upper East Side. “I told him the reason Torre talked to you about moving to center was because of how bad you were defensively.” Jeter was mortified: “‘What’re you talking about? You’re saying my defense is bad?’”

A transition to the field may not have drastically altered Jeter’s legacy but could have impacted his accolades in terms of defense. While he was proficient in the infield, playing center field requires range and versatility. Moreover, in terms of offense, having a position could have been beneficial, although it might not have significantly altered the overall numbers.

Well, one thing is for sure. The impact on the Yankees would have been more pronounced. Jeter’s dependable defense as a shortstop played a role in their championship victories and his switch to the center field would have required another defender potentially weakening their infield. Therefore Jeter’s switch could have dulled him and the Yankees’ defensive solidity.

This discussion about Jeter’s career brings us to another question- Did Alex Rodriguez outshine Derek Jeter as a shortstop?

Was Alex Rodriguez a better shortstop than Derek Jeter?

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, the renowned shortstops of their era have been the center of discussions for years. Jeter, known for his team-oriented approach often outshines A-Rod when it comes to statistics. However, Rodriguez excelled in power-hitting as well as slick fielding and was statistically the best shortstop during his peak years (2002 2003).

In consensus, Derek Jeter is considered the BETTER shortstop. Despite Rodriguez having an edge in power-hitting, Jeter’s five Gold Gloves prove his range fielding abilities and precise throwing. On the other hand, A-Rod was below par at shortstop. Even though Rodriguez played more games at that position than Jeter did, Wins Above Replacement (WAR) also favors Jeter.

Plus, Jeter’s role as a leader, his ability to come through in clutch situations, and his reputation for being a stand-up guy contribute to why he’s seen as the “captain.” On the other hand, A-Rod faced setbacks because of a suspension related to performance-enhancing drugs.

It’s worth mentioning that A-Rod switched to base later in his career so that Jeter could continue playing shortstop. This change limited the 2009 World Series champion’s opportunities to flaunt skills in that position.

In the end, Jeter’s exceptional defense, leadership qualities, and overall impact, on the field establish him as the BETTER shortstop despite A-Rod’s impressive hitting abilities.