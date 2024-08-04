Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty Impresses in Debut, Yankees Fans Question Brian Cashman’s Injury Logic

Aug 3, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

LA Dodgers pitcher, Jack Flaherty’s debut for the team was highly impressive, where he pitched six scoreless innings, struck out seven batters, and only allowed five hits and a walk. His performance played an important role in the Dodgers’ 10-0 win against the Athletics.

Interestingly, the New York Yankees were close to getting Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers and backed out of the deal after examining his medical records. Naturally, after Flaherty’s strong start with LA, Yankees fans reacted strongly on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan sarcastically praised General Manager Brian Cashman by comparing his 2022 Frankie Montas trade to a work of art.

Cashman trading for Montas and not Flaherty might be his Mona Lisa https://t.co/HoZpuyRv1u — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 4, 2024

Someone also questioned why people still supported Cashman.

It’s fucking nuts how people still defend Cashman on this app — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 4, 2024

A third fan straightforwardly referred to Cashman as “dumb.”

Brian Cashman is a dumb fuck https://t.co/86koW81bw2 — mohammad (@mosogynist) August 4, 2024

A fourth commenter demanded for Cashman to be replaced but understood his caution after the Montas trade blunder.

I want cashman to go I think he’s past it that being said i cant be too hard on him for backing out of flaherty after how big a disaster montas was. Just wish he added a different starter — Hunter S (@hunters174) August 4, 2024

Notably, the New York Yankees did not pursue Flaherty during the 2024 trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers due to concerns regarding his lower back.

The Yankees backed out of Jack Flaherty trade negotiations because of a lower back issue that caused him to miss a start this month, per @Ken_Rosenthal. Flaherty received two injections within three weeks to treat it pic.twitter.com/3aNl91qolP — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 31, 2024

The Yankees’ unwillingness to bring in players such as Jack Flaherty may stem from past trades with injury acquisitions. For instance, following trades for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino in 2022, Montas faced challenges with injuries and inconsistency, which resulted in underwhelming performance.

​Likewise, despite signing Carlos Rodón irrespective of his injury, in hopes of leveraging his skills, Rodón has spent a large amount of time on the sidelines during his tenure with the team. These mistakes have made the Yankees management extremely careful while trading players with injury risks.

Alongside Jack Flaherty’s strong start, the Los Angeles Dodgers are having a stellar season in 2024, supported by acquisitions like Shohei Ohtani, who has achieved another milestone recently.

Ohtani joins the elite 30/30 club

Shohei Ohtani has recently joined the ranks of Los Angeles Dodgers players who have achieved a 30 home run/30 stolen base season making it his first 30-30 milestone. He is the first player to accomplish this feat in the 2024 MLB season.

In the past, Ohtani had two seasons, with 40 home runs and 20 stolen bases each, hitting 46 homers and stealing 26 bases in 2021, and achieving 44 homers with 20 steals in 2023.

As per insights from Noah Camras at Dodgers Nation, Ohtani is currently on track for a first 40 HR/40 SB season for the Dodgers – a rare achievement only attained by five players in MLB history.

Shohei Ohtani is the third player in Dodgers history to have a 30 home run/30 stolen base season. He’s the first 30/30 player in MLB this year. He’s on pace to have the first 40 HR/40 SB season in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/daIYqTOEVb — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 4, 2024

Manager Dave Roberts has revealed that reaching the goal of a 40-40 season was something Ohtani had set his sights on from Spring Training.