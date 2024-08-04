mobile app bar

Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty Impresses in Debut, Yankees Fans Question Brian Cashman’s Injury Logic

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dodgers' Jack Flaherty Impresses in Debut, Yankees Fans Question Brian Cashman's Injury Logic

Aug 3, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

LA Dodgers pitcher, Jack Flaherty’s debut for the team was highly impressive, where he pitched six scoreless innings, struck out seven batters, and only allowed five hits and a walk. His performance played an important role in the Dodgers’ 10-0 win against the Athletics.

Interestingly, the New York Yankees were close to getting Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers and backed out of the deal after examining his medical records. Naturally, after Flaherty’s strong start with LA, Yankees fans reacted strongly on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan sarcastically praised General Manager Brian Cashman by comparing his 2022 Frankie Montas trade to a work of art.

Someone also questioned why people still supported Cashman.

A third fan straightforwardly referred to Cashman as “dumb.

A fourth commenter demanded for Cashman to be replaced but understood his caution after the Montas trade blunder.

Notably, the New York Yankees did not pursue Flaherty during the 2024 trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers due to concerns regarding his lower back.

The Yankees’ unwillingness to bring in players such as Jack Flaherty may stem from past trades with injury acquisitions. For instance, following trades for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino in 2022, Montas faced challenges with injuries and inconsistency, which resulted in underwhelming performance.

​Likewise, despite signing Carlos Rodón irrespective of his injury, in hopes of leveraging his skills, Rodón has spent a large amount of time on the sidelines during his tenure with the team. These mistakes have made the Yankees management extremely careful while trading players with injury risks.

Alongside Jack Flaherty’s strong start, the Los Angeles Dodgers are having a stellar season in 2024, supported by acquisitions like Shohei Ohtani, who has achieved another milestone recently.

Ohtani joins the elite 30/30 club

Shohei Ohtani has recently joined the ranks of Los Angeles Dodgers players who have achieved a 30 home run/30 stolen base season making it his first 30-30 milestone. He is the first player to accomplish this feat in the 2024 MLB season.

In the past, Ohtani had two seasons, with 40 home runs and 20 stolen bases each, hitting 46 homers and stealing 26 bases in 2021, and achieving 44 homers with 20 steals in 2023.

As per insights from Noah Camras at Dodgers Nation, Ohtani is currently on track for a first 40 HR/40 SB season for the Dodgers – a rare achievement only attained by five players in MLB history.

Manager Dave Roberts has revealed that reaching the goal of a 40-40 season was something Ohtani had set his sights on from Spring Training.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

x-iconfacebook-iconlinkedin-icon

Oindrila is a seasoned sports journalist with over 2 years of experience covering the NFL and MLB. With Sportskeeda and Pinkvilla, she has a combined portfolio of 1000+ published articles under her name. When Oindrila is not glued to covering the news, you might find her deciphering the stock market or keeping up with the next hot fashion trend.

Read more from Oindrila Chowdhury

Share this article

Don’t miss these