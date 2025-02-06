My Kind of Town – I’m Back!

“The grass is always greener on the other side”

Plenty of baseball’s free agent aren’t in tune with that saying. That certainly includes some of the higher profile ones. They’ve made lasting relationships inside and outside of the clubhouses where they’ve been before and now well compensated, have returned.

The latest big name was Jack Flaherty who goes back to Detroit. The righthander never found the five year $100M deal he was seeking:

“You go into the offseason with a hope of getting off the board quickly and whatnot. Now we’re sitting here on January 23rd, with no rumblings, I wish I had a better answer other than I don’t know what’s making this so difficult.”

With former teammate and defending Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal in his ear, Flaherty took a year and an option with Detroit. His time away however was most fruitful. A world series ring in L.A.

Teoscar’s wish comes true

Teoscar Hernandez wanted only one landing spot. Back with the Dodgers where he won with Flaherty:

“For me, money wasn’t an issue,” he said. They give me the confidence. I didn’t get that really in other places”

Well, there was money however for Hernandez, three years and $66 million, which he could have got elsewhere but back to L.A. he goes as he wished.

Another series winner stays

Nathan Eovaldi listened to the offers but also returned to a familar place, where he too enjoyed team success. Eovaldi stays in Arlington where he won a championship with the Rangers in 2023. The righthander signed for three years and $75 million.

Manaea found his groove

The last of the higher profile free agents to return to a former stomping grounds was Met lefty Sean Manaea. He enjoyed the best year of his career at age thirty-two. His 2024 included a trip to the NLCS. Manaea’s deal was the same as Eovaldi’s, 3/$25M.

Still more return

Jeff Hoffman was drafted by Toronto in 2014 and traded to Colorado, he signed back with the Blue Jays. Reliever Yimi Garcia was traded to Seattle last season and he also returns to Toronto.

Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber re-upped with Cleveland. So did Carlos Santana who hasn’t been there since 2020, his third go round with the team.

Josh Bell in Washington, Michael Lorenzen with KC, Jesse Winker a Met again. Andrew McCutcheon and Adam Frazier in Pittsburgh.

Welcome back everyone.