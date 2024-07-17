Dodgers Rumors Take Backseat as Juan Soto-Aaron Judge Bromance Shines at Midsummer Classic

Jul 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) greeted by outfielder Juan Soto (22) following his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto is getting closer to free agency. With the Los Angeles Dodgers considered a top suitor for the Yankees standout outfielder, Soto has additionally mentioned his interest in teaming up with the team’s two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani.

Nevertheless, the growing friendship between Aaron Judge and Juan Soto has truly stolen the spotlight from the prominent trade talks involving the Dodgers.

During the 2024 All-Star Game on July 16, the American League clinched a 5-3 victory over the National League with Soto and Judge at the forefront. Beyond their on-field performance at the Midsummer Classic, it was their camaraderie that shone on passionate MLB fanatics.

In one of the many clips that circulated on X (formerly Twitter), Soto jokingly teased Judge about their height difference in one instance- a clear indication of their growing rapport.

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge on if they communicate a lot in the outfield during regular season games Soto teases Judge: “Yeah, the only time I will have to look up—is to look at you.”#AllStarGame2024 pic.twitter.com/zAcM7rZbZN — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) July 17, 2024

In another clip, Judge was seen quipping about Soto’s reaction when he missed hitting a fastball.

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge talk about their conversation between their first-inning at-bats. Judge: “He was really looking at me after he fouled that heater off back. He wanted that pitch back, that’s for sure” pic.twitter.com/DvzW6RbUcF — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 17, 2024

As more clips from the event featuring Aaron and Juan spread online, fans couldn’t contain their thrill regarding the pair’s blossoming bond.

One X user raved about their partnership while another playfully coined “JOTO” to capture their vibrant chemistry together.

Soto egging on Judge lol these guys love each other what a bromance — Steve Brudzynski (@_BigSteve89) July 17, 2024

Some saw a touching “big brother-little brother” vibe in their interactions.

Judge and Soto are so big brother/little brother dynamic i’m crying …… pic.twitter.com/AvZ4mqZKYV — roseanne ☀️ (@HoodieFrazier) July 16, 2024

For others, it was simply their playful banter that won them over.

THEYRE SO CUTE I CANTTTTT — waldo defender 4 life (@IsabellaMaxxhia) July 16, 2024

Now, the focus is back to discussions about Soto’s free agency, as it is set to draw multiple teams. That brings us to the conversation about how the Dominican star has a high chance of heading to LA because the Dodgers will not shy away from making big financial commitments.

For example, last year in the off-season, the team made a huge splurge by signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-year, $325 million deal). Reportedly, the Japanese pitcher refused offers from the Yankees and Mets.

Although the Dodgers and other teams might present a lucrative deal, Soto’s strong bond with Aaron Judge could play a definitive role in his decision-making process.

Top 4 MLB Teams to Pursue Juan Soto in 2024 Free Agency

New York Yankees: They have already seen Sotos’s talent firsthand since they acquired him in 2023. So, naturally, they are considered among the top contenders.

New York Mets: They are known for their deep pockets so Soto heading to Queen is for sure a possibility.

Los Angeles Dodgers: They are no strangers to signing marquee free agents and have the muscle to outbid many teams. Therefore, the LA Dodgers are an appealing choice for Juan Soto.

San Diego Padres: In recent years, the San Diego Padres are willing to spend big. Adding Soto to the team’s lineup which already features a power-hitter like Manny Machado would strengthen their divisional spot as a team.