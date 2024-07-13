Dodgers’ Unexpected Mound Star ‘Inspires’ Shohei Ohtani’s Unexpected Arm Recovery Leap

Jun 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are eagerly looking ahead to a future filled with pitching excellence- all thanks to Shohei Ohtani’s unexpected recovery leap. The current two-time AL MVP recently underwent elbow surgery in September 2023 to mend a UCL, following a previous Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Although temporarily sidelined from pitching in 2024, Ohtani’s recovery program has been focused on returning to hitting this season and making a comeback to the mound in 2025. Recent updates indicate that things are progressing well – as per reports from MLB, Ohtani even participated in pregame activities in Philadelphia on July 11 as part of his rehabilitation.

In a hilarious twist, Kiké Hernandez has claimed the credit for Shohei Ohtani’s improvement- dubbing himself the “inspiration” behind the two-way phenom’s recovery.

Hernandez made this remark on Instagram yesterday after the MLB game between the Dodgers and Phillies where he assumed an unexpected role. The starting pitcher for the Dodgers faced challenges and the bullpen didn’t offer relief either. With the score favoring the Phillies, the pitching situation for the Dodgers turned dire.

Amid these problems, Hernandez took to the mound during the bottom of the seventh inning. This decision was unforeseen because he mainly plays as a baseman and outfielder.

Even though Hernandez didn’t throw more than 54 mph (slower than a typical starting pitcher), he still managed to retire all four batters he faced. Hence, despite losing the game in the end, Hernandez’s effective pitching performance was a standout moment.

Just so you know, with the Phillies already having a lead in the game, the Dodgers decided to keep their relievers for situations where they had a better chance of winning. Calling on Hernandez, who usually plays a different position, meant they could save their bullpen pitcher’s arm for crucial games.

Having said that, the Los Angeles Dodgers, often seen as strong contenders for the World Series championship, have hit a rough patch lately. This slump coincides with pitching injuries in the team that have tested their depth and forced players like Hernandez to step in to pitch.

LA Dodgers ace, Walker Buehler, has been out of action since June due to a hip inflammation. With a career ERA of 2.48, his absence is a setback and there’s no clear timeline for when he’ll be back on the mound.

On the other hand, Tyler Glasnow, who was brought in to bolster the pitching rotation, found himself on the 15-day injured list in July due to lower tightness. While this isn’t a concern in the long run, it does throw off the pitching staff’s rhythm.

Other pitchers such as Dustin May (recovering from Tommy John surgery) Julio Urías (dealing with shoulder discomfort) and Blake Treinen (experiencing shoulder tightness) have also been dealing with injuries, leading the Dodgers to rely on less experienced pitchers and causing some inconsistency.

Unfortunately, even the Dodger’s powerful offense has been faltering lately. Mookie Betts’ left-hand fracture has kept him out of action for weeks, creating a gap in production. When fielding a lineup, the Dodgers haven’t been able to maintain their early season form, as key players keep underperforming, resulting in frustrating defeats.

The approaching All-Star break is a golden chance for the LA Dodgers to restrategize their game plan. It could also buy enough time for players like Buehler and Glasnow to make a comeback.

Having their starting pitchers back in health will greatly enhance the pitching depth and stability of the team. The coaching staff can pinpoint the team’s struggles and discuss them with players to help them find their form again. Furthermore, the team management can take the trade route to improve their pitching staff and strengthen the bullpen.

Nevertheless, despite there being several options for the Dodgers, there’s just one question on everyone’s minds: Will we see Ohtani pitch in 2024?

Ohtani All In at the Plate: Will We See Him Pitch in 2024?

Shohei Ohtani won’t be pitching in 2024 since he underwent surgery in September 2023 for a torn UCL in his elbow, a common injury that often requires Tommy John surgery and comes with a lengthy recovery process.

Although the specifics of Ohtani’s surgery are undisclosed, experts predict a full-year recovery period, delaying his return to the pitcher’s mound until 2025.

However, there have been promising signs as Ohtani has started throwing, beginning at 60 feet and reaching speeds of 80 mph. He is gradually increasing both the distance and intensity of his throws.

In the meantime, Ohtani is concentrating on honing his hitting skills since his team wants him to primarily serve as a designated hitter in 2024. While a full recovery is anticipated, there remains some uncertainty about whether the Japanese native will regain his pitching prowess.

Hence, from the looks of it, baseball fans will need to wait until 2025 to witness Ohtani on the mound.