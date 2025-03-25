The Comeback Trail: Which Injured Stars are Set to Return?

The 2024 baseball season saw some of baseball’s biggest names sidelined by injuries, leaving fans wondering when (or if) they would return to form.

As the 2025 season begins this Thursday, several stars are ready to hit the field again. Their return could shift the balance of power across the league!

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

Ohtani spent the 2024 season only on one side of the field. After elbow surgery last year, he’s expected to return to full two-way play this year, the first time with the Dodgers.

We all know what Ohtani could do at the mound. The defending back-to-back MVP has fans around the world awaiting his long-awaited return to pitching.

His comeback as a pitcher strengthens the already stacked Dodgers rotation, adding more depth. His presence on the hill and at the plate gives Los Angeles the extra boost for their back-to-back title hunt.

Jacob deGrom (Rangers)

DeGrom‘s second Tommy John surgery in 2023 kept him out for almost all of 2024. Now deGrom looks to pay off on his large contract. If deGrom returns to his old form, the Rangers could eye a deep playoff run.

DeGrom has been on a steady decline for a few years in terms of playtime. Dropping from 204.0 innings-pitched in 2019 to just 10.2 last season, deGrom should hope to return to his past 1.08 ERA and 14.3 K/9, in 2021.

Mike Trout (Angels)

Throughout last season, Trout was battling recurring calf issues which kept him out for large stretches. A healthy Trout could give the Angels’ offence a much-needed jolt into the post-season.

In 2022, he hit .283 and blasted 40 home runs, and in 2023, where he played 30 fewer games, Trout hit .263 with 18 home runs. He played just 29 games last year, so he’s aiming for a more complete season this year.

With a clean bill of health, he’s ready to remind fans why he’s amongst the best of his generation.

Dark horses to watch

Ronald Acuña Jr. looks to make up for his rough stretch last year with the Braves. After working back from surgeries on both his torn ACLs, he looks to add to the team with his MVP-caliber batting skills. He has the ability to hit above .300 and 40 homers.

The Braves are set to have their ace Spencer Strider return this year. After Tommy John surgery, the return of his electric fastball could be the key to the Braves’ NL dominance.

Finally, Sandy Alcántara looks to return to the mound after being the NL’s Cy Young winner in 2022. The Marlins are lucky if he even comes close to his last full season in 2022, logging a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts over 228 2/3 innings. Not to mention the majors-leading 8.0 WAR.

The 2025 season looks to be filled with comeback stories. If these stars return to form, they could dramatically reshape their teams’ success in the league.