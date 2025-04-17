“All This Just to Draft Abdul Carter”: Fans React to Browns GM Andrew Berry’s Comparison of Travis Hunter and Shohei Ohtani

Travis Hunter is a football anomaly — few would deny it. The Colorado star is challenging the status quo in a league where specialization reigns supreme. Fresh off a Heisman-winning season, Hunter is poised to become the first modern NFL player to regularly play both wide receiver and cornerback.

And with the Titans locking in Cam Ward as the No. 1 pick, it’s no surprise that the Browns, holding the second overall pick, are now widely speculated to target Travis Hunter.

General Manager of the team, Andrew Berry, added more fuel to that fire recently, comparing Hunter to none other than Shohei Ohtani — the MLB superstar known for dominating both as a hitter and a pitcher.

“It’s a little bit like Ohtani, right? Where, when he’s playing one side, he’s an outstanding player. If he’s a pitcher, if he is a hitter, he is an outstanding player. You obviously get a unicorn if you use [Hunter] both ways,” Berry said at his pre-draft press conference.

While the GM emphasized that the Browns view Travis Hunter primarily as a wide receiver, he also acknowledged the player’s remarkable conditioning and versatility. “I think one of the things that you can’t fully appreciate until you actually see Travis play live is his elite conditioning,” he remarked.

“Going out and seeing him play at Colorado, he really never comes out the field. It’s unbelievable because there are more plays in a college game than the pro game,” ​Berry continued.

Hunter’s college stats certainly back up the GM’s assessment. As a receiver, he posted 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 36 tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions.

Despite Berry’s praise, not all fans were convinced. While some believed this was a bluff from the GM to draft Abdul Carter, others saw the Browns official’s comments as a sign of uncertainty. “Imagine him saying all this, just to draft Abdul Carter,” wrote an “X” user. “Browns wasting another generational talent,” penned another.

Others, meanwhile, called out Andrew Berry for hinting at using Travis Hunter as a two-way star. For fans, this raised a red flag given the challenges it would pose from both a tactical and financial perspective.

“His primary position should 100% be cornerback. He’s a good WR but elite Corner. I’m betting there is a HIGH likelihood PS2 and Stingley Jr. would hold him to 0-1 catches in a game. Especially if he’s playing both ways. These are the best athletes in the world, not the Big-12,” argued a Browns fan.

“Nobody talks about what happens during contract time? How do you negotiate a contract for a player playing both sides?” questioned another.

As the draft approaches, the Browns’ decision will be closely watched. Selecting Travis Hunter could signal a bold move toward innovation, embracing a player whose versatility might redefine traditional roles in the NFL.

Whether fans are ready for such a shift remains to be seen, but Berry’s comments suggest that Cleveland is prepared to start a new project with Hunter as their centerpiece.