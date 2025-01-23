Pete Alonso Can Still Be A Met

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; Fans cheer with signs for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso has fired off the latest in the cat and mouse game he’s playing with his former employer. First it was a story of the Los Angeles Angels interest in the power hitting slugger.

“While it’s tough to gauge Alonso’s market right now, he could be willing to take a four-year, $100 million with opt outs after the second and third year.”

Then it was a report that the Mets had moved on from Alonso. They re-signed outfielder/DH Jesse Winker and would add a bullpen arm which they did in A.J. Minter.

They would move Mark Vientos from third to first and turn over third base to a group of young wannabes from within the organization. They would let Brett Baty, Ronnie Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña battle it out this spring.

Is an offer finally at hand?

Now this. One of the teams rumoured interested in his services is reportedly close to a deal. A team that had been turned down by every top free agent until Anthony Santander signed earlier this week.

There's a sense that a 3 year, $75 million contract between Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays is close. The Mets last offered Alonso 3 years at $68-70M. — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) January 23, 2025

Has Steve Cohen run out of money?

Are the Mets really prepared to let Alonso slide for a few million? The Mets of billionaire Steve Cohen? The Steve Cohen who was prepared to pay anything and kind of did for Juan Soto? The Steve Cohen that’s being laughed at by Dodger money?

What’s this about anyway? Is it about winning? Because the Dodgers are looking pretty good with the off season they’ve put together, not shying away from a single dollar. I hate to tell you but just getting out of the NL East will be no picnic.

Philadelphia and Atlanta both have a chance to be better. The other team that you beat in a tie break for a playoff spot grabbed a top starter in Corbin Burnes.

There were plenty of reports that Alonso turned down a Mets offer of $158M for seven years back during the 2023 season. Alonso’s OPS+ was exactly the same in 2024 as the previous year and The ‘Polar Bear’ also had a pretty good post season.

If my math is correct, that would be $22.57M per season and now that he’s a free agent and on the verge of leaving for good your best offer is $23.33M and 4 less years? How does that make sense. If you really didn’t want him, why bother?

Pete Alonso can still be a Met all the Mets have to do is un-embarrass him.