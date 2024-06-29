“I Cried Every Single Night”: Derek Jeter Nearly Walked Away From the Yankees During Rookie Ball Struggles

Oct 23, 1996; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter smiles after scoring in game 4 of the 1996 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: H. Darr Beiser-USA TODAY Sports

The name of Derek Jeter the beloved former skipper of the New York Yankees evokes images of clutch hits, World Series wins, and an unmatched dedication. However, his journey almost took a different turn before it even began. Apart from doubt creeping in during his rookie days, the pressure to live up to the hype weighed heavily on Jeter, and his early struggles almost dimmed the flame that would later bring glory to the Bronx. So, just how close was Derek Jeter to walking away from baseball altogether?

During a conversation with iconic broadcaster, Joe Buck, Jeter reminisced about his early experiences in MLB. Hailing from Kalamazoo, Michigan – a town with less baseball fervor compared to hotspots like California or Florida – Jeter initially found it tough to adapt. Emotions ran deep as he struggled with a.202 batting average during his rookie year in minor league baseball. In fact, the former Yankees captain confessed to shedding tears every night as he grappled with failure and questioned his success.

“I hit .202, I think, my first year of rookie ball and I cried every single night. I cried, I failed, um, I didn’t think I was going to make it. I told my parents I made the wrong decision, I should have gone to college first,” recalled Jeter.

For Jeter, the problem was not solely about playing baseball. Despite growing up with aspirations of independence and staying away from home, it was challenging for him. There was a moment when he contemplated leaving behind his baseball career to return to college. However, his parents were his main support system during this period and always encouraged him to stay patient and focused.

Despite facing difficulties, Jeter eventually found his rhythm, and attending classes at the University of Michigan in the offseason helped him deal with homesickness and the pressures of sports. Now, while reflecting on his journey, Jeter realized that his emotions were not just driven by fear of failure but a deep yearning for home.

Fun Fact: Derek Jeter’s journey to the Yankees took a turn after being overlooked by the Houston Astros. As fate would have it, he ended up in New York City and the rest is history.

Tale Of Derek Jeter Being Passed Over By The Houston Astros In The 1992 MLB Draft

Back during the 1992 MLB draft, the Houston Astros had the first overall pick. Jeter, a high school shortstop at that time was widely considered as one of the top prospects available. Moreover, Hal Newhouser, an Astros scout strongly pushed for selecting Jeter as he believed in his potential to become a standout player.

However, the Astros had some concerns, about Jeter’s high signing bonus demands, which were expected to be quite substantial. They also lacked confidence in his readiness, and as a result, opted for Phil Nevin, a college baseman known for his hitting skills and dedication who signed for around $700,000.

This choice allowed Jeter to be picked up by the New York Yankees at the spot in the draft. Next, that slender boy from the Kalamazoo went on to have a stellar career in MLB.

During his time with the Yankees, Derek Jeter won five World Series championships and landed a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s worth noting that Hal Newhouser reportedly stepped down from his position at the Astros in disagreement with their decision to pass on Jeter.

Looking back on the decision now, although draft choices are often subject to debate, it is evident that the Astros passing on Jeter was indeed a missed opportunity.