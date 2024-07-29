Yankees Faithful Cheer for Giancarlo Stanton’s Return, Fans Debate LeMahieu vs. Jones DFA

New York Yankees supporters are over the moon after it was announced that Giancarlo Stanton was returning to the lineup. While most fans rejoiced at the power hitter’s comeback, some wondered what the future of the infield might look like. With tough roster decisions looming, will DJ LeMahieu or Jahmai Jones get DFAed?

According to Yankees reporter, Bryan Hoch, Stanton is scheduled to make his comeback from injury on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 34-year-old had been out since June 22 due to a hamstring injury and was initially expected back by July 20. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has allowed him an extra week for preparation before his return on Monday.

Having said that, the Yankees recently announced that they have designated Davis for assignment to accommodate Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was acquired in a trade with the Marlins involving three leaguers. Now, with Stanton’s return imminent, the question arises- who will be designated for assignment?

In light of this dilemma, fans are thrilled about Giancarlo Stanton’s comeback but are divided over whether LeMahieu or Jones should make their way to the DFA list.

Speaking of which, one fan took to X to express his disappointment over DJ LeMahieu’s performance and argued that with potential comebacks of other players, like Domínguez and Berti, retaining the 36-year-old may no longer be justifiable.

Another fan speculated that Jahmai Jones might be the one to get DFAed to free up space for Stanton’s return.

A third fan wondered about moves or trades that will need to happen for Stanton to come back.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wondered who might be dropped from the roster to create space for the outfielder.

Until now, Jahmai Jones has mainly been used as a pinch runner or defensive replacement by the Yankees. Although he has demonstrated speed and defensive prowess while also hitting his first-ever Major League home run, consistent playing time and a strong batting average have been hard to come by.

On the other hand, DJ LeMahieu, a reliable hitter and Gold Glove winner has faced challenges in recent years with a dropped batting average and inconsistent offensive output. Despite his flexibility in defense, LeMahieu’s input in the team is a concern.

Tuning the conversation back to Stanton, he has been a part of the Yankees‘ crucial game plan since he joined the team in 2018. Hence, with Stanton out, the Yankees have been dealing with a very harsh reality.

Stanton’s Absence in the Yankees Lineup Adds to Team’s Woes

The Yankees have been struggling lately, which shows how important Stanton is to the roster. Without Stanton, the lineup lacks depth and all the pressure for the offense is on the captain, Aaron Judge, as well as a few other players.



As consistent hitting beyond Judge and Soto has been hard to come by, it turns out that Luis Severino’s comment about the Yankees having a “two-hit lineup” seems accurate now.

The team is facing issues beyond hitting as well. In fact, problems have doubled with an unreliable bullpen, inconsistent starting pitching, and crucial losses against the Red Sox that have hurt their playoff chances.

With the trade deadline day approaching fast, the Yankees are at a crossroads. Bringing in one or two new bats can change their season’s trajectory. Hence, the management needs to decide whether to improve their lineup through trades or stick with their current roster.

Putting all the faith in Stanton’s comeback and counting on him to guide the team with his hamstring troubles is quite a gamble.