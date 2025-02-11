World Series – They’ve Waited Long Enough

Andrew McCutchen

No active major leaguer has played more games without seeing the world series. The eleventh overall pick in the 2025 draft by the Pirates has found his way into the post season four times. The division series is as far as he’s gone with the 2013 Pirates and 2018 Yankees.

McCutchen has now played in two thousand, one hundred and twenty seven regular season big league games without getting a sniff of even the league championship series, let alone the fall classic.

Top Ten active players

Carlos Santana has at least played in a world series in 2016 with Cleveland and he’s back in ‘The Land’ for a third go round in 2025. Still Two thousand and eighty games into his major league career a ring has eluded him.

Of the top ten active players in games played only McCutchen (2170), Paul Goldschmidt (1928) and Nolan Arenado (1680) have never set foot on the world series stage.

Most games pitched

The top four active pitchers in appearances all have rings. Kenley Jansen (871), David Robertson (861), Craig Kimbrel (837) and Aroldis Chapman (796).

Bryan Shaw (796) is tied with Chapman for fourth and while he has pitched in the series he hasn’t won one and carries some sad memories. With Cleveland in 2016 he took the loss in game seven, entering in the tenth inning of a tie game, only to watch the Cubs celebrate.

Adam Ottavino has the distinction of being the active pitcher who’s pitched in the most games without a series appearance, His closest brush was with the 2019 Yankees who bowed out in the ALCS against Houston.

Starting Pitchers

The top six active pitchers in innings pitched have all pitched in the world series and won championships. Justin Verlander (3415), Max Scherzer (2878), Clayton Kershaw (2742), Johnny Cueto (2256), Charlie Morton (2125) and Lance Lynn (2006), winners all.

That leaves Jose Quintana (1969) with the most innings of any active pitcher who has never pitched in the series. Gerrit Cole (1954) hasn’t won a title but he did pitch in two. With Houston vs Washington in 2019 and of course against the Dodgers last season.