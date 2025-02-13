Terry Francona Leads Minimal Manager Movement

Oct. 7, 2024., Cincinnati Oh – Reds owner Bob Castellini shows off a Reds jersey for new manager Terry Francona at Great American Ball Park – Credit: © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You would think that after eight new opening day managerial assignments last season led to five of those teams playing meaningful games in October that there would be more this year. Your thinking would be flawed. Eight has shrunk to just three.

Managers of the year

Both managers of the year were new hires in 2024 and both won division titles. Stephen Vogt helped bring the Cleveland Guardians back to the playoffs. Vogt replaced Terry Francona who suffered through a rare losing season (76-86) the previous year. Vogt’s Guardians (92-69) won the AL Central by 6 1/2 games.

Pat Murphy took over in Milwaukee from Craig Counsell who got big money to move to Wrigley Field. Under Counsell the Brewers had been a playoff team in five of the previous six seasons.

They finished first again, this time under Murphy despite shedding star starter Corbin Burnes. They also were without two top performers, outfielder Christian Yelich and closer Devin Williams, injured for much of the season.

More first year success

The Astros also had a rookie manager win a division. Houston stayed in house, going with Joe Espada, its bench coach from 2018-23. The ‘Stros were ten games back of Seattle at one point last season.

Carlos Mendoza, the Yankees’ bench coach from 2020-23 took over the Mets from Buck Showalter and made all the way to the NLCS.

Mike Shildt, the 2019 NL Manager of the Year with St Louis made the post season with the Padres. They improved by eleven wins going from eighty-two to ninety-three.

The others: The aforementioned Counsell with the Cubs. Bob Melvin moved from San Diego to San Francisco and the Angels turned to Ron Washington, who managed the Rangers from 2007-14 and led the team to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11.

Joining Francona this season

Three teams changed managers going into 2025 and all will be hard pressed to find the success of the new playoff bound managers of the previous season. Along with Francona in Cincinnati, there’s Will Venable with the White Sox and Clayton McCullough in Miami.

Venable who replaced Pedro Grifol in Chicago and McCullough who takes over for Skip Schumaker with the Marlins just might be in a battle for the worst teams ever.

As far as those who don’t know it yet but will take over at some point for an in season firing. Managers on the hot seat coming at you at a later date.