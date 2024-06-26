MLB Trade Deadline: 4 Key Players Who Could Shape Pennant Races

The MLB trade deadline is almost here, bringing a mix of excitement and tension among baseball enthusiasts. With teams vying for playoff berths, there’s a flurry of activity as they seek to bolster their rosters before the deadline. Speculations about star players changing teams are creating waves in the baseball community. Front offices are now strategizing whether to be “buyers” or “sellers”.

Leading up to the deadline is a whirlwind of rumors and discussions surrounding trades, keeping fans on edge, as they anticipate where their favorite players may end up. It’s crucial for teams to make decisions that benefit both their performance and long-term goals.

Among the figures expected to impact the pennant races are Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Max Scherzer.

Pete Alonso:

Pete Alonso, who plays base for the Mets has been a star player for the team despite their up-and-down performance this season. His stats show a.244/.325/.477 slash line with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs in 74 games. The Mets’ recent improvement in the NL Wild Card race has quieted talks of trades for Alonso. If they struggle again, he could become a sought-after trade target.

Some teams that could be interested are:

San Francisco Giants : Looking to add power to their lineup, Alonso’s home run potential could be valuable. Milwaukee Brewers : Known for seeking upgrades, the Brewers might see Alonso as a way to strengthen their batting order. Chicago Cubs : If the Cubs remain competitive acquiring a slugger like Alonso, it could give them an edge in their playoff push.

Alex Bregman:

Moving on to Alex Bregman, the third baseman for the Houston Astros.

New York Yankees : They have been facing challenges at base. Thus, the team might benefit from Bregman’s skills and experience. Philadelphia Phillies : Adding another hitter to their lineup at third base could boost the Phillies performance. San Diego Padres : Known for their approach in team building the Padres could view Bregman as the missing piece to elevate their game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

Next, comes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. despite not replicating his 2021 season, Vladdy remains an asset for the Blue Jays. His impressive exit and hit rate prove his immense potential. Considering the Blue Jays’ recent struggles, they may contemplate reorganizing their core roster potentially involving Guerrero in trade discussions.

Potential destinations include:

Los Angeles Dodgers : On the lookout for top-tier talent, the Dodgers could see Guerrero as an addition to strengthen their lineup. St. Louis Cardinals : With Guerrero’s power and youthfulness, the Cardinals could benefit from his presence as they strive to become contenders. Miami Marlins : The Marlins may view Guerrero as a player to enhance their output and engage their fan base.

Max Scherzer:

Talking about Max Scherzer, he is gearing up for his season debut with the Rangers following his recovery from injuries. However, the Rangers might consider trading Scherzer if they don’t improve their standing with some key players having expiring contracts. Scherzer’s experience and skills could benefit any team looking to make a playoff push.

Possible destinations are:

Atlanta Braves : The Braves may want to strengthen their pitching staff with a player like Scherzer for a deep postseason run. Los Angeles Angels : In need of pitching support, the Angels could view Scherzer as a solution to bolster their roster. Boston Red Sox: Adding Scherzer could significantly enhance the Red Sox’s rotation if they continue to compete for a playoff spot.

Furthermore, Jack Flaherty and Nick Pivetta are playing for teams teetering on the edge of playoff contention, which adds uncertainty to their situations as well, MLB.com reports.

Teams Seeking Pitching Depth For A Postseason Push Might Find Jack Flaherty And Nick Pivetta Available

The Tigers’ dwindling chances of reaching the playoffs have put them in selling mode approaching the Trade Deadline.

Jack Flaherty has emerged as a trade candidate with his performance this season after signing a one-year deal with Detroit Tigers, worth $14 million. He has been performing well with a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and an impressive 8.31 K/BB ratio, tallying 108 strikeouts and 13 walks in 83 1/3 innings.

Plus, Flaherty has shown improvements in strikeout rate, whiff rate, and walk rate compared to the year. With his stats and notable progress, Flaherty is expected to attract a lot of interest in the trade market.

Moving on to Nick Pivetta from the Red Sox. Despite facing injuries this season, the Red Sox have surpassed expectations and are still trailing behind in the competitive AL East division race. As they vie for the two AL Wild Card spots, there might be a chance of trading pending agents like Nick Pivetta if their position in the standings slips.

Like Flaherty, Pivetta has also put up numbers with a 3.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 4.21 K/BB ratio from his performance over ten starts in 2024. His consistent showing makes him an appealing option for trades and provides value for teams looking to strengthen their pitching roster.