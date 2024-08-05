“It Just Really Makes Me Mad”: Frustrated Juan Soto Vents as Aaron Judge Makes History with Triple Intentional Walk

Aug 4, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his solo home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays with left fielder Aaron Judge (99) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto is a master at getting on base, an on-base machine to be specific. Pair him with a powerhouse monster like Aaron Judge, who can clear the bases at will, and you’ve got the top of the Yankees lineup—an intimidating sight for any pitcher. However, taking Judge out of the equation significantly simplifies things for the opposition.

Imagine any player being more dangerous at the plate than on the base paths. Thinking of Barry Bonds? Same. That’s exactly what Blue Jays manager John Schneider did, intentionally walking the Yankees’ captain three times in a tightly contested rubber game at the Bronx.

In a game as close as yesterday’s, it made sense not to pitch to Judge, especially after he smashed two homers in the first two games of the series. Yet, you could see Juan Soto wasn’t happy about it, and you can’t blame him for feeling frustrated—it’s tough when your best hitter isn’t there to help drive you in.

Post a splendid walk-off base hit by DJ LeMahieu in the 10th innings, sealing a 4-3 win for the Yankees, Juan Soto didn’t hold back his frustration. The win was sweet, but Soto’s frustration was clear—he wanted Judge to have the chance to do what he does best.