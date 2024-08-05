“It Just Really Makes Me Mad”: Frustrated Juan Soto Vents as Aaron Judge Makes History with Triple Intentional Walk

Juan Soto is a master at getting on base, an on-base machine to be specific. Pair him with a powerhouse monster like Aaron Judge, who can clear the bases at will, and you’ve got the top of the Yankees lineup—an intimidating sight for any pitcher. However, taking Judge out of the equation significantly simplifies things for the opposition.
Imagine any player being more dangerous at the plate than on the base paths. Thinking of Barry Bonds? Same. That’s exactly what Blue Jays manager John Schneider did, intentionally walking the Yankees’ captain three times in a tightly contested rubber game at the Bronx.
In a game as close as yesterday’s, it made sense not to pitch to Judge, especially after he smashed two homers in the first two games of the series. Yet, you could see Juan Soto wasn’t happy about it, and you can’t blame him for feeling frustrated—it’s tough when your best hitter isn’t there to help drive you in.
Post a splendid walk-off base hit by DJ LeMahieu in the 10th innings, sealing a 4-3 win for the Yankees, Juan Soto didn’t hold back his frustration. The win was sweet, but Soto’s frustration was clear—he wanted Judge to have the chance to do what he does best.
“It sucks. You want him at the plate. I’m doing my best to put him up and you see them pass him over. It just really makes me mad. I don’t like that. I want them to challenge him and see what he can really do. It is what it is. It’s part of the game. They’re trying to win too, so you respect that.”
While all’s well that ends well, this likely won’t be the last time an opposing manager decides to intentionally walk Judge. If the bottom of the Yankees lineup doesn’t step up and drive in runs, it could turn into a bigger problem for the Yankees than anyone could anticipate.
Let’s not forget, Aaron Judge has already crushed 41 home runs this season and is on pace to break his own record of 62 from 2022. Notably, last night, Judge became the first Yankee to be walked intentionally three times in one game in almost 25 years.
Will the Yankees switch Judge’s position in the lineup?
Naturally, the Yankees aren’t going to overhaul a successful batting order based on one series and one manager’s strategy. However, if a trend develops where opposing skippers keep intentionally walking Judge and the hitters in the four and five spots aren’t driving in runs, it could become a real problem.
In that case, the Yankees might need to consider an unusual solution: moving Juan Soto to bat after Judge instead of before him. It’s an adjustment that could force opponents to pitch to Judge more, knowing they can’t simply walk him to face Soto with a free base.